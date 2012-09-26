Buffalo Bills are building a new stadium: all our coverage

Kim and Terry Pegula, Western New York pro sports philanthropists and owners of the Buffalo Sabres, are going to be the next owners of the Buffalo Bills. The journey to this conclusion was a long one, and the quest for a new stadium was only just beginning in 2012.

Now ten years later, the Bills, New York State, and Erie County have announced a massive new $1.4 billion stadium deal that should be completed by the 2026 regular season. How is it being paid for, what can fans expect, and what’s it going to look like are just some of the questions that are still a bit fuzzy, but we’ll attempt to answer them below as more information becomes available.

In the articles below, you can go back and read all of our coverage from the sale of the team and the negotiation of the subsequent building lease that’s set to expire in 2023. All the conversations around the new stadium are also linked below, from the first whispers and conversations right up to the present day.