

Terry Pegula, owner of the Buffalo Bills football club, announced that the organization is considering fielding a team in the NFL (National Football League) in 2017. The league season typically runs from early September until around Christmas, with a few of the member teams advancing to the postseason play-offs, which often culminates in the "super" bowl between the two remaining clubs at a site to be determined. A new coach, formerly an assistant from a similar football venture based in the south, has been contracted to oversee the entirety of the potential operation. Some players remaining from last year's squad that have not made commitments to other clubs, or otherwise found gainful employment elsewhere, are currently being canvassed for their interest and availability to return this fall.

It is expected that 7 or 8 of the games would be staged at the grounds formerly known as Ralph Wilson Stadium, near Buffalo, if the facility can be readied in time for the start of the season. Mr. Pegula announced that additionally the team may undergo a few practices prior to the first game in order to get in shape and possibly to assign positions to the various players present. Sign-ups for additional players needed to complete the roster will take place at this time. Call 1-888-BB-TICKS, if interested in participating. New player registration fee is $85, and is nonrefundable.

The Buffalo Bills last competed in the National Football League in the late 1990s.

Editor's note: this post has been moved from the fanposts to the front page because we thought it was funny. It has not been edited in any way. - MRW