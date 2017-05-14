As first reported by PFT’s Mike Florio, the Buffalo Bills are expected to bring Miami Dolphins director of pro personnel Joe Schoen into their front office as assistant general manager.

Schoen had been in Miami since 2008, and had been their pro personnel director since 2014. Prior to that, he spent seven years in the Carolina Panthers’ scouting department, where he worked alongside new Bills general manager Brandon Beane. He began his career as an intern with the Panthers in 2000, a career path that both Beane and Bills head coach Sean McDermott followed to their current roles (as Beane pointed out in his press conference yesterday).

With the release of almost the entire scouting department following the firing of Doug Whaley, the Bills were in desperate need of a front office figure with significant scouting experience. While Beane has expertise in a variety of operational areas, Schoen brings a solid background in scouting and personnel to the operation. While there’s still a ways to go in rebuilding the personnel side, it seems the Bills are off to a solid start.