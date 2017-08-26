Bills 7, Ravens 3: Second half open thread

The Buffalo Bills took a 7-3 lead over the Baltimore Ravens just before halftime in their third preseason game. The Bills have continued a trend of looking unprepared (or maybe just untalented) for playing these NFL games, following two earlier preseason losses, but strung together a two minute drill (aided by penalties) to score the first team’s first touchdown of the year.

Tyrod Taylor left the game on the second drive when a third down sack slammed his head against the turf. He’s going through the concussion protocol. Nate Peterman entered the game, stringing together a few good throws, but being held back by drive-killing penalties from his linemen and a few bad decisions under pressure. He did manage to orchestrate the aforementioned touchdown drive.

The Bills and Ravens combined for 17 penalties in the first half, 7 of which were Buffalo violations. Three of those were illegal formation penalties, simple mistakes that shouldn’t occur during the game.

The Ravens have played well on defense tonight, and had a few nice offensive plays, but Buffalo’s defense has clamped down on key third and fourth down plays to limit the damage with the first team in. That’s kept things close through the first half.

Still watching the game? Talk about it in here!