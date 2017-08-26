Bills 9, Ravens 13: Preseason ever after

The Bills lost to the Ravens 13-9 on Saturday night, keeping the team winless through every preseason game thus far. While the team didn’t look outmatched, especially on defense, the offense struggled to string together anything. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor left the game in the first quarter with concussion symptoms following a sack, and rookie Nate Peterman put together a third average performance. He strung together a few good throws, but some were negated by penalty, and his final statline (11 of 23 for 93 yards) was unimpressive.

For three preseason games, the Buffalo Bills have had the ball with under two minutes remaining and a chance to exceed their opponents’ scores on a successful touchdown. The preseason opener ended on a missed snap at the goalline. Game two finished when T.J. Yates threw a goalline interception with five seconds remaining. On Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills were driving down the field on a two minute drill, when Brandon Reilly (who had just made a dynamite catch on fourth down) fumbled the ball in the red zone. The Bills defense held on the following drive, but the Ravens smartly took a safety to force the Bills to return from a further distance, which held them too far away from the end zone in the remaining time.

Injuries

Taylor was the biggest name, leaving the game and not returning. He’ll be questionable on a short week for the final preseason game, especially when it’s not expected to feature starters.

Adolphus Washington left the game but returned before the end.

Max Valles was also taken out of the game at one point.

Other notes

Zay Jones played well, catching most things sent his way and doing a great job getting open on short routes... Peterman’s stat line would’ve looked a lot better if it weren’t for some penalties on the offensive line... the two teams combined for 22 penalties (9 for the Bills)... Jonathan Williams, who had a knee injury in practice this week, didn’t touch the ball... Reilly continued to look good, aside from his fumble. He caught four passes for a team-leading 55 yards... Ryan Groy played well on the reserves, while Dion Dawkins definitely looked like a rookie as a first string left tackle... Reggie Ragland barely saw the field during the game... Marcell Dareus was held out of the game for violating team rules.