Bills vs. Lions: Peterman, Reilly, Yarbough stake their claim and more

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions played their way out of the preseason Thursday night at New Era Field. While the final score isn’t really important, roster battles and bubble players certainly had a lot to play for. Here’s our breakdown.

Nathan Peterman is legit

We’ve been saying it all preseason; this rookie looks good. Peterman throws accurately and with anticipation. He scrambles at the right time and finds his open receivers on the run or in the pocket. In truth, he’s probably built to run this offense better than Tyrod Taylor. It’s also worth noting that Peterman had been sub-.500 passing but tonight’s 9-for-11 performance for 91 yards was very encouraging. Commentator Steve Tasker said, “Peterman looked about as good as a rookie QB can possibly look.”

Brandon Reilly catching on

Reilly has certainly shown he belongs on this roster with a great preseason. He made another spectacular catch tonight to add to his solid plays from earlier in the preseason. He left the game early with an injury but was standing on the sidelines throughout the game, so it probably wasn’t very serious. Safeties Bradley Sylve and Trae Elston look like they also put exclamation points on roster spots tonight.

Eddie Yarbough is like woah

Out of football a year ago, Yarbough had a great game to solidify himself as Buffalo’s top defensive end backup. He had four tackles in the first half and didn’t look back, causing havoc all night. Ian Seau also had two sacks and a forced fumble, too, and the depth at defensive end has been surprisingly good this preseason.

Where is the right guard competition?

John Miller was driving guys back five yards on long runs in the first quarter. Vlad Ducasse was getting blown up by third stringers. We haven’t understood the fascination with Ducasse all preseason; he’s been getting first-team reps but repeatedly shown he doesn’t deserve them. Line coach Juan Castillo needs to look beyond his past with Ducasse and go with the third-year player.

Roster bubble

In addition to Reilly, safety Trae Elston looks like he also put an exclamation point on a roster spot tonight. Cornerback Greg Mabin had another preseason interception and may have locked up a back end spot but is in a tooth-and-nail fight with Bradley Sylve. Running back Joe Banyard scored a touchdown and solid special teams play may have helped him sneak on the back end of the roster for now.

Rick Dennison will probably be on the sidelines

After starting the preseason on the field, the Bills’ offensive coordinator moved to the booth for two weeks. Tonight, he was back on the sideline.

Odds and ends

Quarterback Keith Wenning was really in a no-win situation... Jonathan Williams showed great vision on this touchdown... Kevon Seymour played deep into the game after missing time with an injury. Could he be on the roster bubble?... Andre Holmes was among the players to not take a snap, so I guess he’s safe... Jerel Worthy was the most significant injury of the night, and he’s likely in the concussion protocol...