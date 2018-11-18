Value Free Agents

Yes, another post on free agency. Hopefully free agents that largely haven't been discussed though. There will be a lot of competition from the Colts, Jets, Browns, Raiders, 49ers, Seahawks, Cowboys, Titans, etc who all have loads of cap space and needs on the offensive side of the ball. The Bills will not be able to accomplish all of their goals this offseason. Receivers like John Brown, Tyrell Williams and Golden Tate might be difficult to land. Offensive linemen like Rodger Saffold, Quinton Spain, Matt Paradis, Bobby Massie or Daryl Williams may also be difficult to acquire. So here is a look at some players who's value may not be peaking at the moment, and so could be comparative values once free agency hits:

Phillip Dorsett, WR

Patriots wide receiver, former first round pick who has not yet been productive despite playing almost exclusively with Luck and Brady. He’s fast, he’s quick, he creates separation, he’s got solid hands. He works hard, wants to be a physical trainer and trains like it. Never really been a great route runner. Finally got some practice time in the slot this year, though he’s only playing there 13% of the time. It tends to take young WRs time in the NFL to learn how to run NFL routes. And it wouldn’t be surprising if it took Dorsett more time than usual since he hasn’t really been asked to be a refined route runner for much of his career so far. Similarly to, perhaps Marquise Goodwin. Dorsett will be 26 to start the 2019 season.

Quincy Enunwa, WR

Quincy Enunwa will probably find a solid pay day come free agency, but his value may still be depressed a little due to a struggling offense this season and a couple missed games impacting his statistical totals. Also Quincy doesn’t quite qualify as the pure deep threat this offense needs to find, but he’s got a few things going for him that may compliment this offense quite well assuming they find a deep threat elsewhere. First is his ability after the catch. The Bills are lacking in players who have ability to get those extra yards after turning upfield. Second is his versatility. He can play outside, he can play in the slot. He can win on post patterns as well as WR screens and out routes. He can compliment the strengths of the other receivers. And while he’s not a pure deep threat, he’s also not slow, clocking at 4.45 40 at the combine. He averages a respectable 3.1 yards of separation per next gen stats and grades out with a solid 72.4 so far this year at Pro Football Focus. He was also selected as one of five captains for the Jets this season. But with the regime likely to change, it's unclear who the Jets will retain or let walk this offseason. He will be 27 at the start of next season.

Cole Beasley, WR and Jamison Crowder, WR

I’ll cover these two players together because they fill a similar role: underneath slot receiver. Neither of them are burners down the field, so like Enunwa, would want to be paired with a downfield threat acquisition. They are, however, able to get open in the short to intermediate area. Beasley with his waterbug quickness, and Crowder more with route running and savvy. Cowboy fans are very high on Beasley and talk about how he’s gotten bracket coverage from opposing defenses since his breakout 2016. Between Beasley and Crowder, Beasley is probably the quicker player and better athlete whereas Crowder is more elusive after the catch. Both players have great hands, and have somewhat depressed value due to their respective situations. Crowder is paired with Alex Smith who doesn’t throw much to WRs a year after a fumble prone 2017. Beasley is being somewhat limited due to defenses ability to focus on stopping him (perhaps Amari Cooper is changing that). Beasley may be in line for a bigger pay day, but Beasely will be 30 to start the 2019 season whereas Crowder will be 26.

Mark Glowinski, RG

Glowinski was picked in the 4th round by the Seattle Seahawks, and eventually found his way to the starting lineup in his second year. He started all 16 games for the playoff team, but lost his starting spot the following year to Luke Joeckel. He unceremoniously left Seattle this past offseason and is playing his fourth season as a Colt. He started out as a reserve, barely on the roster, but injuries have forced him into the lineup, where he has actually been playing quite well over his four starts. Since he entered the lineup at RG, the Colts have not given up a sack - and the running game has showed signs of life. It helps that the other two interior linemen are first round picks, so he gets plenty of help. It is also worth noting though, how Seattle’s line has performed mediocrely (not a word) since Tom Cable’s departure, which is a significant improvement. Perhaps Glowinski was just a victim of difficult circumstance, or perhaps the Mountaineer has since developed from his Big XII upbringing. Either way, Glowinski, who will be 27 when the 2019 season begins, could be a good free agency value next year - especially if he returns to the bench when Denzelle Good and/ or Joe Haeg return this year. Sometimes paying this type of player comes with risk of what you’re getting. From the Bills character standpoint, if his demeanor has kept up with his reputation as a draft prospect, his football character and work ethic should not be a problem.

Ramon Foster, RG

Sometimes teams can find value by acquiring aging bridge veterans. Ramon Foster has played his whole 10 year career with the Steelers. Like Glowinski, Foster has benefited by playing with other more talented interior offensive linemen in Pouncey and DeCastro. Foster would love to be back with the Steelers next year, but it’s not clear the feeling is mutual. The Steelers have two promising interior O Linemen on their team, who are nearing the end of their rookie contracts. B.J. Finney in particular has earned a chance to start sooner than later. So even though now that Shazier and Bell are not in the contract extension plans and they could afford another short Foster contract... Foster still may not be in the Steelers' plans. The Bills could offer Foster a healthy short term deal to play a couple hours drive further north in his age 33 season next year. Foster has been showing signs he can still play well this year with his 70.2 grade on Pro Football focus. One note on Foster though, is that he may not pair well with Teller as both of them are a bit lumbering and are not the best at pulling and finishing on the second level. They could pair up for a solid inside zone game though.

Mitch Morse, C

After the 2016 season, his second year after being a second round pick, Mitch Morse was considered one of the best young Centers in football. He has great feet and movement skills for an offensive lineman to get out on pulls and hit targets on the second level. He also is talented in pass protection, giving up few pressures his first two years. Then, in 2017, he struggled through the year with a foot injury before finally being shut down for the season. And this year, he’s been out 5 weeks with a single concussion. His backup, Austin Reiter, has arguably played better this season and clearly the offense hasn’t been struggling in Morse’s absence. Reiter is only an RFA after this season while Morse, who will be 27 to start the season next year, will be unrestricted. Morse will have had more time to heal from his foot injury and concussion by the time he plays for his prospective new team. For a team like the Bills who have a replacement level guy in Bodine, it could be worth taking a shot at Morse’s upside this offseason.

Tyler Kroft, TE

Kroft is now on IR as he is about to become an unrestricted free agent along with teammate Tyler Eifert. Kroft came out of Rutgers as a TE/WR hybrid with only average athleticism for a TE and lacking size for the position and inconsistent hands. What he does excel at is body control, getting open in the short area and down the seam, and his tenacity when blocking both in the run game and in pass protection. Now that he’s spent a few years in the league, the just turned 26 year old has built up some size to help in the running game while maintaining his knack for getting open. He still hasn’t put it all together despite the 400 yard 7 TD season a year ago... but he’s getting close. This isn’t an upside play for a highly athletic playmaker, but this is a high floor play for a guy who can do enough things. He can play move or in-line. His presence on the field doesn’t foreshadow the playcall, and he’s a threat to move the chains and with goal to go. The Bills should probably get rid of Clay which leaves them with only Jason Croom under contract for 2019. Kroft would make a nice compliment to Croom. Since he’s shut down for the season with his foot injury, he’s going to need time to recover and so could have depressed value come free agency.

Conclusion

The rest of this season will be very interesting in terms of how prospective free agents finish their seasons and what the Bills young talent shows the rest of the way. Can Robert Foster show enough to come back as a rotational deep threat? Can Isaiah McKenzie become the leading candidate for gadget offensive weapon and return man next year? Can Wyatt Teller prove he should be a favorite to start next year? Can Levi Wallace show he may be the answer opposite Tre? Let's all hope, because Free Agency can only do so much.