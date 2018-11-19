In this bye week episode, we thought it would be a good time to talk with Chris Trapasso from CBS Sports and The Buffalo News (and formerly with Buffalo Rumblings) to discuss the 2019 NFL Draft, which the Bills currently hold the 6th overall pick.

We discuss a number of items including how/when Chris forms his Draft Board— how important the college regular season, bowl games, Senior Bowl, and Combine are for forming final draft grades on each prospect. We discuss which positions seem have depth and which positions could be weak in the 2019 Draft, are there any “Elite” prospects, do you draft for need or BPA (Best Player Available), what the Bills’ biggest positional needs are, the prospects available at number 6 the Bills can’t pass up even if they don’t fit a need, thoughts on Josh Allen starting Week 12 vs Matt Barkley starting, GM Brandon Beane and how his 2018 Draft Class has turned out so far, how the 2018 season has gone so far, and what direction the Bills’ coaching staff and organization is headed in! Whew.

I also give a quick personal note about being a Dad and how great it is pass down your Bills fandom from generation to generation. Happy Thanksgiving, and please leave us a review on Apple Podcasts (see link below). We’ll talk to you after the Bills game next week! Go Bills!

Subscribe to our podcast:

Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, Podbean, Art 19, iHeartRadio

Email us questions, comments, or Bills stories: ctwpod@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @CTWpod

Like us on Facebook: Circling the Wagons: A Buffalo Bills Podcast