Stephen Hauschka named best kicker in the NFL

Even when the Buffalo Bills’ offense was struggling through an October scoring drought that saw the team score only 33 points during a recent four-game losing streak, Stephen Hauschka was doing his part to put points on the board.

The placekicker, in his second year with the Bills, has been as good as any kicker in the league, and Pro Football Focus recently named Haushcka as the best kicker in the league after 10 weeks.

The top kickers in the NFL so far this season. pic.twitter.com/Czgw0eON06 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 14, 2018

Hauschka, who converted nearly 88 percent of his field goals in 2017, has been even better in his second season in Western New York. Kicking in the sometimes erratic winds of Orchard Park, Hauschka has converted on 15 of his 16 field goal attempts, including his last 15 field goals following a miss on his first kick of the year during the season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

With a field goal completion percentage of 93.8, and with an overall grade of 83.8, Haushcka sits atop the league in terms of most effective kickers. He has also converted all 12 of his extra point attempts, giving him 57 total points in 10 games for the Bills (3-7).

After making all five of his extra point tries and burying a pair of field goal attempts, including one from a season-best 54 yards, Hauschka was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week during a 41-10 thrashing of the New York Jets in Week 9.

Hauschka will look to add to his totals when the Bills welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) to New Era Field for a 1 p.m. game on Sunday.