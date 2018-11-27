The Buffalo Bills were able to pull out a 24-21 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars even though they allowed 226 rushing yards. Thanks to that hefty total, there were a few strong fantasy football performances out of the Jags’ players this week. Here are the Jaguars’ top-three fantasy-football performers from Week 12.

RB Leonard Fournette

The former LSU product had his best game of the 2018 season, totaling 95 yards and two touchdowns on 18 rushes. He also added three receptions for 13 yards. All of that production came in the game’s first 42 minutes, as Fournette was ejected late in the third quarter. As some pushing and shoving broke out around the end zone after what appeared to be a Donte Moncrief touchdown catch, Fournette ran all the way across the field to join the fray. He squared up to Shaq Lawson and began punching the Bills’ defensive end in the helmet. Both players were tossed, the touchdown was overturned, and the Jaguars were left without their best player. His 24.3 fantasy points were good for fourth among all running backs last week. (With the Jags on the doorstep when he was ejected, it could have been more, too.)

WR Dede Westbrook

The diminutive receiver scored 16.2 fantasy points, essentially accruing his whole total on two plays. He took a jet sweep 43 yards in the first half, then added a touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter to bring the Jaguars within three points. He totaled three catches on the day for 44 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

QB Blake Bortles

While he had a dreadful day overall, the last drive of the game somewhat salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective. He ran for 23 yards on that drive, and he threw for 48 yards and a touchdown. Of his 10.98 fantasy points on the day, 8.26 of them came on the final drive. It certainly wasn’t a good day for Bortles, but things are only going to worsen for the former No. 3 overall pick—he was benched in favor of Cody Kessler as of Monday.