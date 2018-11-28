Are the McDermott Era Bills Quietly Good Trash Talkers?

I will start out this Fan Post by saying I’ve played sports my whole life, but I have never been good at or interested in trash talking. I don’t recall this many skirmishes occurring in such a short timeframe in past Bills seasons, but if someone can jog my memory I would love to read those stories. But my questions remains ‘Do you believe these Buffalo Bills are good at trash talking?’ Are these Bills more than what they seem from a psychological standpoint? All teams have alphas who talk trash, but are the Bills so good at it that they’re developing a pattern of getting opposing players to lose their cool in the heat of the moment? Let’s dive into some of these incidents.

December 3, 2017 New England at Buffalo

The Bills were busy getting crushed by the Patriots. This became a literal statement late in the 4th quarter when Bills then-rookie CB Tre White intercepted a pass from Tom Brady intended for TE Rob Gronkowski. The play was very obviously over. White was on the ground with the ball and had given up on the play. A Patriots WR rushes over and taps White "down". On top of that, half of White’s body is out of bounds. Gronk comes back to the play, leads his helmet and shoulder with the full force of his upper body coming down and assaults Tre White who is lying on the ground, unsuspecting and unprotected. Why on earth would a world class TE who does not have a history of violent actions do this? Better yet, the Pats were killing the Bills. The emotions couldn’t have been running that high for the Pats who have treated the Bills as two yearly exhibition games for almost two decades. The only answer I can surmise is that "nice guy" Tre White, is secretly a really, really good smack talker, got in Gronk’s head, which made him lose control of his emotions.

December 31, 2017 Buffalo at Miami

The Bills were on the road and handling the Dolphins with less than 7 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Jarvis Landry had just muscled his way across the goal line for Miami on a shovel pass to get the Fins within 13 points of the Bills lead. There are a lot of moving parts in this one, but the main characters are FS Jordan Poyer for the Bills, and RB Kenyan Drake and WR Jarvis Landry (what does this guy have against Bills Safeties?) for the Dolphins. The play ends with the score. Landry gets into it with Poyer and Drake joins him shortly after. Pushing and shoving ensue, punches appear to be thrown, it goes to the ground, even a helmet gets tossed. It was weird! Announcers state that this was likely from frustrations and tempers flaring two weeks prior. Landry went straight to the locker room, but Drake had to be restrained and consoled. He was livid. A big reason for this was likely a combination of the two teams being long-standing rivals, combined with the quick turnaround from facing each other two weeks ago. I surmise that Poyer and Landry we’re getting into it quite a bit over these two matchups, and in doing so Landry and Drake lost control of their emotions, and put themselves before their team.

November 25, 2018 Jacksonville at Buffalo

The game was tightly contested to this point after Jacksonville stormed back from a 14 point deficit behind the legs of RB Leonard Fournette. Jacksonville just completed a pass to put them at the one yard line, but a fight for the ball ended up resulting in an actual fight on the field. Pushing and shoving from both sides brought star RB Fournette off of his sideline, where he inserted himself into the chaos, and eventually punched Bills DE Shaq Lawson, which resulted in both players getting into a dust up on the ground and ejections to follow. It’s hard to believe that some pushing and shoving is what caused Fournette to lose control of his emotions and start throwing fists. My belief is that the Bills, even through struggling in the middle of this game, continued to get into the opponent’s head.

Im not going to insert a poll because I want to know what everyone thinks. There is obviously more to these situations. The Patriots and Dolphins are division rivals and we see them twice a year every year. That is going to account for something. Jacksonville and Buffalo have recent history which includes a playoff game and Jalen Ramsey running his mouth about Buffalo’s rookie QB. What do you think? Are the Bills quietly good trash talkers? Or are these simply individual circumstances that are merely coincidence? A combination of the two? Something else?