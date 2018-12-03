AFC Playoff Picture, Week 13: Oakland Raiders eliminated, Buffalo Bills take severe hit

The Buffalo Bills lost a winnable game to the Miami Dolphins and Sunday, virtually sealing their fate for the 2018 playoff race. With a maximum record of 8-8, the Bills are most certainly on the outside looking in.
Here is the AFC Playoff picture through Week 13. With two NFC teams squaring off Monday night, it won’t alter this landscape.
- Kansas City Chiefs (10-2)
- New England Patriots (9-3, head-to-head win over HOU)
- Houston Texans (9-3, head-to-head loss to NE)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4-1)
- Los Angeles Chargers (9-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (7-5)
- Miami Dolphins (6-6, 5-4 AFC)
- Indianapolis Colts (6-6, head-to-head win over TEN, 5-5 AFC)
- Denver Broncos (6-6, 4-5 AFC)
- Tennessee Titans (6-6, head-to-head loss to IND, 4-6 AFC)
- Cincinnati Bengals (5-7)
- Cleveland Browns (4-7-1)
- Buffalo Bills (4-8, head-to-head win over JAX)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8, head-to-head loss to BUF)
- New York Jets (3-9)
- Oakland Raiders (2-10)*
* The Raiders have been eliminated from the playoff race. The Jets will be eliminated with a loss or a Ravens win next week.
