AFC Playoff Picture, Week 13: Oakland Raiders eliminated, Buffalo Bills take severe hit

The Buffalo Bills lost a winnable game to the Miami Dolphins and Sunday, virtually sealing their fate for the 2018 playoff race. With a maximum record of 8-8, the Bills are most certainly on the outside looking in.

Here is the AFC Playoff picture through Week 13. With two NFC teams squaring off Monday night, it won’t alter this landscape.

* The Raiders have been eliminated from the playoff race. The Jets will be eliminated with a loss or a Ravens win next week.