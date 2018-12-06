Bills Links, 12/6: News on Josh Allen, Kelvin Benjamin, and more

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are set to take on the New York Jets on Sunday at New Era Field, marking his first match-up with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. Today’s links include plenty of coverage on Allen, as well as additional details and analysis on the release of Kelvin Benjamin. The Bills also gave an update on another rookie, as Taron Johnson is out indefinitely following shoulder surgery. Get all of the details below as part of today’s Bills Links.

Josh Allen: "Build These Next Four Weeks" - BuffaloBills.com

Quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media after practice Wednesday. Topics included: younger receivers awarded more playing time; his running ability; and producing positive plays.

Sean McDermott: "Grow This Football Team" - BuffaloBills.com

Head Coach Sean McDermott addressed the media prior to practice Wednesday. Topics included: getting younger players playing time; the recent roster moves; and an injury update.

Top 7 storylines for the Bills-Jets in Week 14 - BuffaloBills.com

John Murphy assesses this AFC-East rivalry and how this week's match-up might serve as a precursor for games to come in future years.

Vic Carucci: Josh Allen’s running not always a bad thing for him or Bills – The Buffalo News

"The easy reaction to watching Josh Allen do a better LeSean McCoy than LeSean McCoy does lately is to say the kid runs way too much." (Subscription required.)

Turning Point: Buffalo Bills' Final Drive vs. the Dolphins | Cover 1

An extended look at the Buffalo Bills' final drive against the Miami Dolphins, led by rookie quarterback Josh Allen. Erik and Nate look at every single play of the drive to show Allen's brilliance and pitfalls.

McDermott: Bills 'took a swing' on Benjamin, but 'it obviously didn't work' | WGR 550 SportsRadio

The team released the wide receiver on Tuesday.

Josh Allen, Zay Jones and 5 Bills on Kelvin Benjamin's release | NewYorkUpstate.com

The Bills released Kelvin Benjamin with four games left in 2018 season.

Sean McDermott on Kelvin Benjamin release: ‘Obviously, it didn’t work out’ – The Buffalo News

"On the day after the Buffalo Bills released wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes, coach Sean McDermott declined to go into specifics."

Inside the Bills’ decision to cut Kelvin Benjamin and why he struggled to catch on in Buffalo – The Athletic

The Bills elected to release Benjamin now because he wasn’t in their long-term plans. The playoffs are out of the question, so the team plans to feature their younger receivers the rest of the way. (Subscription required.)

Buffalo Bills rookie report, Week 13: Josh Allen excels, Ike Boettger sees snaps - Buffalo Rumblings

Undrafted Rookie guard Ike Boettger was finally active for a game.

Buffalo Bills offensive line injury update: John Miller trending up, Ryan Groy starting at center - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo’s starter at right guard is day-to-day, but he’s trending in the right direction.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson has surgery, out indefinitely - Buffalo Rumblings

The rookie’s been dealing with the injury all year.

