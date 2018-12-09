Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets, round two: first half open thread

The Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets today in the second contest between divisional foes of the 2018 NFL season. In the first meeting, the Bills trounced the Jets, winning 41-10 at MetLife Stadium.

Both teams were without their highly-touted rookie quarterbacks in that game, so fans were treated to a backup bowl matchup of Matt Barkley vs. Josh McCown. Today, both teams have their rookies ready to go, as Josh Allen and Sam Darnold will start their first professional game against the other. Allen makes his third start since returning from a sprained throwing elbow, while Darnold will make his first start since suffering a foot sprain against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11.

The Jets want to avenge the blowout Week 12 loss, with safety Jamal Adams saying that the game is “personal.” WGR reporter Sal Capaccio also unearthed a tweet of Adams’ from April that said he couldn’t wait to catch passes from his favorite quarterback. While not nearly as explosive as Jalen Ramsey’s comments, the message is still clear. When the Bills played the Jacksonville Jaguars, Allen and his teammates clearly took the slight personally. Let’s see if the team has the same kind of energy today.

Here is your first half open thread, ladies and gentlemen. Enjoy yourselves, and go Bills!