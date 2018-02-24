Bills Links, 2/23: More on Tyrod Taylor potentially staying in Buffalo

When Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network reported that the Buffalo Bills were unlikely to cut Tyrod Taylor, speculation started around what the move would mean for free agency and the upcoming draft. Rapoport appeared on Schopp and the Bulldog on Friday afternoon, and you can download the entire interview below.

Today’s edition of the Bills Links includes additional coverage on Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, the NFL Combine, and much more.

Report: Buffalo Bills haven't ruled out keeping Tyrod Taylor past March 16 - WKBW.com

When it comes to Tyrod Taylor, the general school of thought was that the Buffalo Bills were likeliest to make a decision on the quarterback by March 16.

Buffalo Bills reportedly trying to trade Tyrod Taylor instead of cutting him | NewYorkUpstate.com

The Bills may not cut Taylor before paying him the $6 million roster bonus he is due in March.

Albert Breer 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Buffalo Bills land one of draft's top WRs | NewYorkUpstate.com

The Bills could be looking for help at wide receiver early in the draft.

2018 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Bills bold with top-five trade, Saints shock by taking QB - CBSSports.com

Making a pick for every single team in the 2018 NFL Draft, including a mock trade between Bills, Broncos

2018 NFL Draft: Why Mel Kiper Jr. is wrong about Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson | NewYorkUpstate.com

Kiper has a few holes in his logic.

Tre'Davious White 'trying to put in a good word' for Arden Key, Donte Jackson with Buffalo Bills | NewYorkUpstate.com

Tre'Davious White told Andrew Siciliano that he'd love to have two LSU guys on the defense with him.

4 teams the Bills should target as trade partners in 2018 NFL draft | Bills Wire

The Buffalo Bills are one of many quarterback-needy teams in the 2018 NFL draft. Here are 4 teams they could target if they trade up.

2018 NFL Combine schedule | WGR 550 SportsRadio

The annual Combine takes place next week in Indianapolis.

These 4 free agent defensive tackles make too much sense for the Bills | Bills Wire

Breaking down four defensive tackles the Buffalo Bills should target in 2018 NFL free agency.

Why the Buffalo Bills are definitely emerging as a prime free agent destination | Bills Wire The Buffalo Bills are becoming a top destination for free agents. Players want that college football atmosphere and small market fame.