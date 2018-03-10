Next Step at Quarterback

Now that we know Tyrod Taylor is going to Cleveland I wonder that the next step plan is at OBD.

It appears and I am hopeful that we will make a strong move in the draft and go up and get "our guy" That seams like a fairly safe assumption.

However Free Agency starts well before the draft and Buffalo is going to need to bring in a Veteran because simply stated Nathan Peterman can't be the only go to answer until the draft happens. I think the kid has a future as a back-up but that means he shouldn't be the defacto #1 guy until we draft, and truthfully at this stage he should be pushed for the 3rd sting spot as well (competition makes everyone better)

So I guess my question is this.

Do the Bills Target and "older" veteran, the kind of guy you know is the bridge? Names that fit this group include - Sam Bradford, Chase Daniels, Josh McCown, Derek Anderson.

OR

Do the Bills Target a "younger" veteran, the kind of guy who can bridge but will also want to battle for the long term mantel of Starting QB? Names in this group are guys like A.J. McCarron and Teddy Bridgewater.

At this stage I am fine with them passing on the Guys who are older who want to be the man. This is your Casey Keenums and even Nick Foles (would have to be a trade)

So based on the tenancies I see out of OBD, my gut tells me that they will go after the "older" veteran - someone like Daniels or Anderson.

Personally if they can pull it off the the price, I would like to see them sign a younger guy like Teddy Bridgewater to a 1 or 2 year deal, and a Derek Anderson to a 3 year deal, plus go and get their guy.

My thinking is that it strenghens the QB room.

Go into camp with a QB room of Rookie #1 draft pick, Teddy Bridgewater, Derek Anderson, and Nate Peterman would be solid.

That is just my take anyway.