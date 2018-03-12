On Friday, the Buffalo Bills traded their starter at quarterback for the past three years, Tyrod Taylor, to the Cleveland Browns for their third-round pick, the 65th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. This happened just days before the Bills were to owe him a $6 million bonus at the start of the league year.

Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports that the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos were also interested in Tyrod Taylor. No word what any offers were made by either team but Cleveland’s was superior by a good margin, says Carucci.

John Gambadoro of 98.7, an Arizona sports radio station, countered Carucci and reported that the Cardinals interest in making a trade with the Bills for Taylor was completely false.

The Buffalo Bills currently have one quarterback on the roster, Nathan Peterman. Teams are able to start negotiations with players tomorrow, where the Bills could look to find their starting quarterback for the 2018 season.