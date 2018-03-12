My (perhaps not well-thought out) offseason plan:



Heyo Rumblers. Just got the itch to join in on the BROP bandwagon, but with probably less thought put into it-- fancy-schmancy details like cap space got kind of thrown out the window. I didn't really factor in many names other than 4 that I plan on cutting. But eh, here goes:

I CUT: Cordy Glenn, Vlad Ducasse, Jordan Mills, Lorax.

3 FAs to replace the starters from that list: NIGEL BRADHAM (I think we can afford him with my cuts and the cuts we've already had), ANDREW NORWELL (Carolilna; familiarity with McD) and CHIRS HUBBARD (Pittsburgh). I also go with guard depth with QUINTON SPAIN (Tennessee), Vet QB with MATT MOORE (yeah, pretty meh but we'll address the starter in my mock), TE depth with ED DICKSON (Baltimore), Safety depth with BRADLEY MCDOUGLAS (Seattle), possible DiMarco competition/Tolbert replacement with KEITH SMITH (Baltimore), and DE depth with WILLIAM HAYES (Miami); most of these guys not terribly old. Now on to:



THE DRAFT!

TRADE!!!! Buffalo trades picks #21, #22 and #65 to Denver (who somehow sucker in Bradford or Cousins) for pick #5!!! We spend it on the guy Buffalo has coveted for some time: JOSH ROSEN. His stats never jumped out at me but I guess his intangibles have everyone drooling. He'll have a great career IMHO. #53: DT RJ MACINTOSH, Mia-- I got a good feeling about this guy being able to start next to Kyle, who returns for another season (and continues to play well). #56: WR JAMES WASHINGTON-- downfield speed demon we need. #96: OG/T AUSTIN CORBETT, Nevada-- depth behind Dawkins who starts in place of Glenn. #121: LB DORIAN O'DANIEL of Clemson-- depth behind Preston who returns. #158: S TRAY MATTHEWS, Auburn who provides depth behind Hyde/Poyer, and #166: C BRADLEY BOZEMAN, Bama as depth behind Groy, who starts in place of the retired (?) Wood.

Other notes: We bring back Streater and Tate with Benjamin and Washington the starters at WR. Norwell and Hubbard man the right side of the Oline. Peterman and Moore backup Rosen. We bring back Cadet as 3rd RB. Bring back Sharrece as depth at CB and keep Gaines and Vontae. If Macintosh can start and Kyle can keep producing, and Milano/Brown/Nigel are a good LB core maybe Shaq and Hughes can get back to the sack totals they're capable of.

Certainly not the worst BROP ever, I would imagine-- though again I didn't calculate the cap space with these moves. They didn't sound too costly to me. What do you think?