Please help me understand! How do you rate the QB's?

As some of you will know I am in England.

While I follow the Bills and the NFL as much as humanly possible, I just do not have the same idea of the QB's coming into the draft as you do, so please help me out.

I've seen people say that Allen is our darling, but also that it's just a smokescreen. He's apparently got a huge arm but accuracy issues. But is supposedly the NFL ready guy to start from Day 1.

Darnold was the one that everyone was saying would be the #1 pick a year ago and it still seems that way. If he's that good, why are our fans not talking about him as much? When I occasionally see people list who they'd take in what order, he's always there, but rarely at #1.

Then you have Jackson. All the social media stuff was the combine was about teams wanting to see him at WR. I've seen people say he's just Tyrod 2.0.

Mayfield is one that I've seen people say could go in the top 3 or in the top 20. Is he worth trading up for or not?

Rosen, seems to be the guy that most of the Bills fans seem to like, if I had to pick one. What is it that makes him so great? Pocket presence?

So I'm asking you to help me out please. So I know whether to get excited when we do trade up (which looks inevitable) please let me know which position you believe these QB's should go at based on the highest position you'd be happy if the Bills took them at.

Eg #1 Darnold, #2 Rosen, 5# Allen, #15 Mayfield #24 Jackson

It would be very helpful to get a sense of who likes who at what pick and in which order of preference.

Thank you!