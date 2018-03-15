Remaining free agent possibilities for the Buffalo Bills

One day into the 2018 NFL league year, the Buffalo Bills have been active with transactions. Bolstering the defensive line, adding a starting corner, and getting a potential starter at quarterback is a good start. There are still areas that need improvement such as cornerback, linebacker, offensive line, and wide receiver. There are still a number of quality starters that haven't been signed by any team that may come at a lower cost than others.

Cornerback: E.J. Gaines

Gaines may be the best option for the Bills but could also be expensive. He has proven to be effective with the Bills and 2017 and the Bills should have interest in bringing him back. In 11 games last year, he had 59 tackles, one interception and nine passes defended.

Cornerback: Rashaan Melvin

Melvin is a lengthy corner with good production. In 10 games with the Indianapolis Colts last season he recorded 36 tackles, three interceptions, and 13 passes defended. He missed the last five games of the season due to a hand injury.

Linebacker: Zach Brown

A season removed from the Bills, Brown is once again one of the better free agent linebackers on the market. He had 127 tackles with the Washington Redskins last year and would be an immediate upgrade in coverage from the position.

Linebacker: Tahir Whitehead

Spending the first six years of his career with Detroit, Whitehead has been a reliable option for the Lions. In 2017, Whitehead tallied 110 tackles, leading the team for the second straight year.

Offensive Lineman: Josh Sitton

Sitton has been a journeyman guard in the NFL for 11 years with the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears . If John Miller continues to take a back seat, Sitton would be a huge upgrade if he can make the switch to the right side of the line. He was the 5th rated guard last year in Pro Football Focus player grades. Sitton has an agreement in place with the Dolphins.

Offensive Lineman: Cameron Flemming

With Jordan Mills struggles, Flemming could come in and compete for the starting job right away. He started six games with the New England Patriots and was the given a Pro Football focus grade of 78.3, compared to Jordan Mills 65.7.

Wide Receiver: Terrelle Pryor

In 2016, Pryor had a breakout season with the Cleveland Browns. He spent last year with the Washington Redskins, where he played in just nine game, catching 20 balls for 240 yards. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 and ended up on injured reserve after Week 9. Pryor has the athleticism to stretch the field and could turn into a reliable option on the outside to push Zay Jones into the slot.

Wide Receiver: Jordan Matthews

Matthews had a disappointing season with the Bills that was riddled with injuries. Although he's better in the slot, he is still somewhat of a safety blanket for quarterbacks. Whoever the starting quarterback is for the Bills, Matthews can be a reliable target. He played in 10 games and only had 25 catches for 282 yards for the Bills.

