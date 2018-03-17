Case Study: The 2004 Draft as a Lesson for the 2018 Bills

After the Jets moved up from the sixth to the third overall pick by trading with the Colts, I began to notice a chorus of voices among Bills fans, with what by now is a well-known refrain: Moving up will cost a king's ransom not worth paying! We are more than a quarterback away from being a contender, so let's draft a lower-grade QB like Mason Rudolph or Kyle Lauletta -- or just roll with AJ McCarron -- and use our remaining picks to build the team around him!

Whenever you hear a fellow Bills fan say something along these lines, I suggest you bring up the 2004 draft as a lesson for the results of cowardice during a quarterback-rich draft class.

Here is what happened on the first day of the draft in 2004:

#1. Chargers: Eli Manning, QB (traded to the Giants)

#2. Raiders: Robert Gallery, OT

#3. Cardinals: Larry Fitzgerald, WR

#4. Giants: Phillip Rivers, QB (traded to the Chargers)

#5. Redskins: Sean Taylor, S

#6. Browns: Kellen Winslow II, TE

#7. Lions: Roy Williams, WR

#8. Falcons: DeAngelo Hall, CB

#9. Jaguars: Reggie Williams, WR

#10. Texans: Dunta Robinson, CB

#11. Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger, QB

#12. Jets: Jonathan Vilma, LB

#13. Bills: Lee Evans, WR

...

#22. Bills: J.P. Losman, QB (Dallas's pick, in trade for Buffalo's 2004 2nd and 5th round and 2005 1st)

So, in a nutshell, the Bills sat on their hands while Eli Manning, Phillip Rivers, and Ben Roethlisberger were drafted in the first eleven picks. At #13, the Bills took a receiver. At #22, the Bills took J.P. Losman. We know how these four quarterbacks each turned out.

The 2018 draft looks eerily similar to 2004. We have three very highly rated quarterbacks in Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, and Baker Mayfield. We have a fourth with a big arm and some major question marks, Josh Allen. We have a number of lower-graded quarterbacks, such as Lamar Jackson, Mason Rudolph, Kyle Lauletta, and Mike White. The Giants are near the top of the board again, along with the Browns instead of the Chargers this time. The Bills sit at #12 and #22 in the first round, compared to 2004 where we ended up drafting #13 and #22.

What should Buffalo do? Some among us warn that a trade up to #1 or #2 to get a top quarterback will cost far too much draft capital. Stay put, they tell us. Maybe Rosen or Mayfield will drop to us at #12, they tell us. We can always draft Jackson or Rudolph at #12 or #22, they tell us. We need receiver help and could draft Courtland Sutton or maybe even Calvin Ridley at #12 and take a QB at #22, or even take another position at #22 and take Kyle Lauletta on day two.

If we follow this advice, if we give in to this fear that we will overpay for a quarterback, then the Bills have learned nothing.

It has always seemed strange to me that those who whine about quarterbacks costing too much in draft capital are fans of teams who lack a franchise quarterback. Teams with franchise quarterbacks don't whine about how much they cost to acquire. That is because they know the cost was worth paying. Do we hear the Eagles complain about the load of draft picks they gave up for Carson Wentz? After bouncing back under new Head Coach Sean McVay, we don't hear Rams fans complaining that Jared Goff wasn't worth trading a king's ransom of picks to acquire. It's still early to say, but the Bears don't seem to regret paying their ransom to trade up for Mitchell Trubisky.

Yet, we Bills fans are supposed to accept that trading some of our draft capital -- of which we have an incredible bounty of six picks in the first three rounds -- is folly. That after moving up from #21 to #12, that now it is too expensive to move ahead of the Jets at #3 and assure ourselves our most desired choice of quarterback. This is precisely the thinking that led a prior Bills regime to pick a wide receiver and then settle for J.P. Losman, when it could have traded up and gotten Big Ben.

Indeed, with the one exception of E.J. Manuel, the Bills chronic problem at quarterback has been underpaying, not overpaying for one. Losman was the first time that the Bills used a first-round pick on a quarterback since they drafted Jim Kelly in 1983. That was thirty-five years ago. Manuel wasn't worth a first-round pick, but the reason the Bills overpaid for Manuel was that they had refused to use a first-round pick on better quarterbacks in previous years, and were essentially forced to reach for one in a quarterback class known at the time to be weak. It is worth noting that, if the Bills are not careful, they could find themselves in an E.J. Manuel situation again in 2019: Although it's still early to make any predictions, the cream of the 2019 crop of quarterbacks, Drew Lock and Clayton Thorson, are very unimpressive and, if A.J. McCarron doesn't pan out, then what?

If Beane, McDermott, and Daboll truly believe that Lamar Jackson, or Mason Rudolph, or Kyle Lauletta are franchise-caliber quarterbacks whose potential has somehow been overlooked or mis-graded by 31 other teams, then so be it, we've trusted the process so far. But let's be real: The chance is slim that any (much less all) of those quarterbacks will be gone before the Bills would have been on the clock at #21. The fact that Beane has already traded up from #21 to #12, at the cost of our starting left tackle, shows that the Bills want one of the top-graded quarterbacks. If this is true, then the lesson of 2004 is crystal clear: The Bills should do what they must to move up and get their top guy.

No compromises. No excuses. Settling for J.P. Losman won't cut it this time.

Beane and McDermott should learn from the history of Buffalo's draft failures, lest they repeat them.