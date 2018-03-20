Bills Links, 3/20: Offensive line depth addressed with two signings in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills remained active in free agency on Monday, addressing the depth along the offensive line with the signings of Russell Bodine and Marshall Newhouse. Both players should compete for starting positions, with Bodine vying for the starting center position left by Eric Wood. Newhouse is likely to push Jordan Mills for the starting right tackle position.

In addition to these signings, today’s Bills Links includes updates on Trent Murphy, some new mock drafts, and the visit from free agent linebacker Kevin Minter.

