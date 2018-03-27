A Mock Draft Plan for the Bills Without Trading Up.



A lot of people are expecting the Bills the trade up in the NFL Draft, but staying at number 12, might not be a bad choice either. The Bills still have plenty of holes to fill in this lineup, including the offensive line, wide receiver, and linebacker. They could also use some depth at corner. The offensive line, and wide receiver need to be addressed in the draft, and they could have the opportunity to do so if they keep all their picks in the top three rounds.



So I put together a five round mock for the Bills on how this could playout for Buffalo.





1-12: Lamar Jackson QB Louisville

Im not concerned one bit with the concerns on his accuracy. I think if Jackson is here next year, if he starts, he makes an immediate impact here as a dual threat option in the mold of Michael Vick. As far as the QB’s in this year’s class, I like Josh Rosen the best, and view him as probably the safest option. I’d love to move up to get him, but in the end, I think the price will be too high. I also like Baker Mayfield, but I think there will be a bidding war with teams trying to move up to the 5-7 range to get him. I’m not a fan of Josh Allen, not just due to accuracy issues, but because of how he performed against better competition. To me, he is the toughest QB to get a read on in this class.





Some may view Jackson as another version of Tyrod, I see him more closer to Vick, or the rookie version of RG3 before the injuries. He’s much faster, more elusive, than Taylor was for sure and will add an interesting dynamic to the offense. If Rosen, Mayfield, and Darnold are all gone, I would love to target Jackson, although I have Rosen and Mayfield higher.



My major concern with Jackson, is not if he will be a good quarterback in the NFL, he will be good, but in a different type of way. I see a major impact player and game breaker here. My concern is, will he be able to stay healthy taking the hits an active running QB will take? Either way, if Lamar Jackson is the pick, I could see him as a 1,000 yard rushing quarterback in the NFL, and could give the NFL a very dynamic offense.



If the Bills do move up, I like Josh Rosen, and Baker Mayfield.



When the Bills moved up from ninth to fourth a couple years ago for Sammy Watkins, it cost them a 2015 first rounder, as well as a fourth. I would be ok with that if the deal was for a quarterback, especially with all the remaining picks we have this year.



If someone like Baker Mayfield fell into the 6-8 range, according to some trade value charts, it should only cost you a second or so to move up a few spots to get there, but unfortunately, when everyone knows you're looking for a QB, the price goes up. I think it could cost a 2019 first to move up to 5-7 spots. I don't think two number two's, or even 22nd overall will get it done if they are trying to get into the 5-8 range, and not to mention, the Bills will not be the only team trying to move up for Allen or Mayfield if that's the case.





1-22 Leighton Vander Esch ILB Boise State



I also debated taking an offensive lineman here such as Billy Price, center from Ohio State, or Mike McGlinchey, OT from Notre Dame. However, I felt 22 was a shade too high for Price, and I can’t see a first round pick being spent on a projected right tackle.



He had a hell of a performance at the combine, and Pro Footbal Focus rated him with a 15.9% stop percentage, the highest of all the linebackers they tracked. He is still relatively green, and not as experienced as some other options out there, but Vander Esch would still be an upgrade over what the Bills currently have…...nothing.



I do wonder very much though if there is a team who is eyeballing Mason Rudolph who would like to move up to 22 and grab him which might give me an opportunity to trade back a few spots and pick up an extra day two pick.





2- 53 James Washington WR Oklahoma State



The Bills need someone who can take the top off the defense, and James Washington might be one of the best down the field deep threats in the game. Of course, if you are going after a QB like Lamar Jackson who has inconsistent down to down accuracy, and may not be able to hit a guy like Washington, or Benjamin consistently, you are still going to need someone to throw the ball to. Right now, the Bills don’t have many options after Kelvin Benjamin with Zay Jones a question mark. A.J McCarron right now could be the favorite to start in Buffalo opening day, and he will need someone to throw to.





2b- 56 Frank Ragnow C/G, Arkansas



The Bills could use another interior lineman, especially one who can play center. Frank Ragnow, and Billy Price appear to be the top two options for teams looking at a center.



"He’s been PFF’s top-graded center in back-to-back seasons despite being only limited to 415 snaps this past year. In 2,603 collegiate snaps, Ragnow did not allow a single sack. – Mike Renner "





3a-65 (from Cleveland) Chuks Okorafor OT, Western Michigan



With a lot of my major holes plugged up, including quarterback, wide receiver, linebacker, and interior lineman, I am not focusing my attention to right tackle. I need to protect my new quarterbacks.



One of the more interesting tackle prospects in this class because of his size, and athleticism. He has all the physical traits to be a solid starting tackle on either side at the next level.



With Okorafor here, along with Ragnow, the Bills offensive line is essentially revamped, and replenished with youth as these two, along with Dion Dawkins all are under the age of 24. Of course, Richie Incognito will eventually also need to be replaced, but that could be addressed next year.







3b-96 (from Philadelphia) Mike White QB, Western Kentucky



Maybe a head scratcher here to pursue another QB with a top 100 pick, and especially since we have Nathan Peterman as the #3 QB here. I see Mike White as a big time sleeper QB in this class.



I am essentially doing what Washington did back in 2012 when they selected RG3. What did do? They selected Kirk Cousins in round four, and gave themselves a very nice insurance policy who would eventually cash out in free agency. He is still a starting level quarterback in the NFL.



White has caught the attention of Pro Football Focus, especially when it comes to deep throws, as they graded him with a passer rating of 118.1 on the long ball.



White will come in and compete with Peterman to be the #3 next year, and will serve as a developmental prospect with a live arm, and upside. If Lamar Jackson fails as a quarterback at the next level, or succeeds/ gets hurt, Mike White could be an excellent backup who has starter upside at the next level, although he won’t be ready to start from day one.



I know there are some Peterman fans out there who believe in his potential, but my thought process is this: you can never have enough quarterbacks in the NFL. Many teams that lose their starting quarterback would likely lose their season, and it’s nice to have as much talent as possible at the position. Mike White is a good intriguing talent at the position.





4-121- Tony Brown, CB, Alabama



Very physical corner who will help against the run. Projects as an ideal nickel corner, and of course, he comes from a football power in Alabama as a plus. Outstanding size, and speed for the corner position. Ran a 4.35 40 yard dash at the combine. Might even be better as a safety than a corner. Should at worst, be a force on special teams.





5-149 (from Washington)- Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama



This is a luxury pick at this point in the draft to pursue one of the more well known guys on the board at this point, and I am moving up in round five to get him at pick 149. I am packaging pick 166, and 187 (from Cincinnati) to do so.



He’s big, physical, and there is also a connection here with last year’s Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Daboll should know just how to use him in his new Buffalo offense.





The future?



Well, now that I have plugged several holes in this draft class, and with free agency, I am projecting my 2019 big needs could be DT, OG, LB, WR, and TE, and with this scenario, I have kept all my picks.



I arrived at those three positions because Kyle Williams could retire after next season, Kelvin Benjamin's contract is up, and Charles Clay is getting older with just one more year after this year. I really wanted to mock draft a tight end this year, but I really couldn't find a way to do it without leaving a hole on the roster. I do love the tight ends in this year's class.



And lastly, as far as linebacker, I addressed one spot with Vander Esch here, but I still will likely need another guy next season since my only other linebackers on the roster outside of Lorenzo Alexander are: Ramon Humber, and Matt Milano. Alexander is turning 35 in May. But, the good news is of course, Buffalo should have plenty of money to spend next season, so if you do trade the 2019 number one, you could make up for it with a big time free agent, but draft picks are cheaper, and less expensive.





