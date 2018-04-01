2018 NFL Draft: Quarterback ball placement analysis

Editor's note: This post has been bumped from the fanpost section and slightly edited for publication on our homepage. - MRW

NDT Scouting recently published a report in which they broke down every pass they could find for the top 13 QB prospects available in the 2018 NFL Draft. They sliced and diced it in a ridiculous number of ways to provide context to their passing numbers. One of the major breakthroughs of it is the distinction between throwing a catchable pass and a well-placed pass. The tables below summarize the findings regarding ball-placement.

Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, and Lamar Jackson are all featured as are Mason Rudolph, Kyle Lauletta, Luke Falk, Kurt Benkert, Brandon Silvers, Mike White, Chase Litton, and Logan Woodside.

Tables are color-coded to quickly distinguish how good the prospect is relative to his peers. I've also provided a second table that shows their rank rather than their ball-placement percentage to make it even easier. Most of the categories that I chose to focus on should make sense, but a couple of the less clear ones:

Clean = basically the QB got his feet set and made a throw with his normal mechanics

Move = the QB threw it on the move

Tight Window = the defense was tight enough that the QB had to adjust the ball-placement to get it around/through the defense.

The main takeaways for me: