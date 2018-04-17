AFC East Round-up: free agency remakes rosters

All four teams in the AFC East have had major comings and going in the offseason. While no team had a head coaching change, free agency has re-shaped each of the rosters in various ways. Let’s take a look around the AFC East and see what the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets have been up to in their roster building this offseason.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills team that took the field versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs is completely different from the team they currently have. From losing starters like E.J. Gaines and Preston Brown, the team has been addressing their defensive needs through free agency this far. Oh year, they traded their starting quarterback and left tackle, too.

Other Key Loses

OT Seantrel Henderson

WR Deonte Thompson

QB/ST Joe Webb

CB Shareece Wright

WR Jordan Matthews

QB Tyrod Taylor (trade)

(trade) OT Cordy Glenn (trade)

Other Key Additions/Re-signs

DT Star Lotulelei

DE Trent Murphy

QB A.J. McCarron

DT Kyle Williams

RB Chris Ivory

LB Ramon Humber

New York Jets

The Jets are still dealing with the same problem as last year: Who is going to be their quarterback of the future? They re-signed Josh McCown was under center last year but also added Teddy Bridgewater who could be the most interesting free agent signing in the league. The team has departed with big players such as Muhammad Wilkerson on defense but brought in more star power singing Trumaine Johnson.

Other Key Losses

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

LB Demario Davis

Other Key Additions/Re-signs

RB Isaiah Crowell

CB Morris Claiborne

RB Thomas Rawls

C Spencer Long

WR Terrelle Pryor

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have continued their team overhaul by getting rid of defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. On the offensive side of the ball, the team moved on from veteran center Mike Pouncey. They did however steal a favorite from the New England Patriots in singing Danny Amendola.

Other Key Losses

S Michael Thomas

K Cody Parkey

TE Julius Thomas (Released)

(Released) LB Lawrence Timmons (Released)

Other Key Additions/Re-signs

WR Albert Wilson

G Josh Sitton

DE William Hayes

RB Frank Gore

C Daniel Kilgore (Trade)

New England Patriots

The AFC Champions are back to business as usual when filling out their roster needs. They are bringing back key players such as Marquis Flowers and special team specialist Matthew Slater. They were not afraid to let big time players like Dion Lewis and Malcolm Butler walk in free agency knowing that they had replacements on standby. After trading for Brandin Cooks last season, the Pats traded him away to the Rams for a first round pick in this year’s draft.

Other Key Losses

OT Nate Solder

WR Danny Amendola

CB Johnson Bademosi

DT Alan Branch (Released)

Other Key Additions/Re-signs