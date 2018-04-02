Could History Be Made in the 2018 Draft??

I know, the title of this FanPost is a bit ambiguous. History can always be made at the draft. Hell, history can be made on any random day of the year. But in all seriousness, there is a possibility that the Bills (along with the Browns, Giants, and Jets) could all be a part of history in the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft.

There is one theme that has dominated the discussions of this draft, and it goes by 2 letters: QB.

There are a lot of teams that are aiming to find their franchise signal caller in the upcoming draft. The Browns have been sitting at #1 and may finally pull the trigger on a signal caller after passing on Watson in 2017 and Wentz in 2016. The Giants have an aging QB that, while still serviceable, especially when compared to the QBs that other teams have marched out there, is easily on the back 9 of his career, and may not be in position to grab a franchise QB at the top of the draft again in the near future. The Jets recently made a trade to get to #3 with their eyes on a new gunslinger (presumably).

Before we get into how the Bills fit into this (which I am sure many of you have already figured out), let’s look at the 3 aforementioned teams, and project who they will go with. I am going to provide 2 different scenarios. The first is the popular vote as I have gathered from reading everything draft-related I could get my eyes onto. The second is what I THINK may/will happen. First, the popular picks:

1. Cleveland Browns – Sam Darnold 2. New York Giants – Saquon Barkley 3. New York Jets – Josh Rosen / Baker Mayfield / Josh Allen

Yes, it seems like I cheated here, but I did this because there is no clear consensus of which QB the Jets will target. Granted, Barkley is not a small dunk selection for the Giants either (as you will see in my personal prediction), but there is much more steam behind that locomotive than there is behind any 1 specific QB being linked to the Jets.

Now, this is where it gets interesting. Here is my prediction for the first 3 picks:

1. Cleveland Browns – Josh Allen 2. New York Giants – Sam Darnold 3. New York Jets – Josh Rosen

I know many of you (as well as other fans around the league) wholeheartedly disagree with me on this, but I have had the mindset since New Years that the Browns were/would aim for Josh Allen. Many reporters/scouts/experts have been linking the Browns to Darnold after Sam was anointed a "can’t miss" prospect after his wonderful 2016, concluding in a Rose Bowl victory over Penn State. I was impressed by Darnold, but given the small sample size (he had not even played that entire year) and his impressive supporting cast, I was hesitant to get behind the "Suck for Sam" chants. Fumbling and poor decision making can be coached out, but should the #1 QB have these 2 fundamental issues at this point in the game? I do not put much stock into a pro day (unless someone really bombs it, since they script it to succeed), so Darnold’s "impressive" pro day did nothing to improve his stock in my eyes. The fact is, it was rumored that Dorsey would not pass on Allen in the draft, and I believed it. And I still do.

I can continue on and on there, but let’s just move on, shall we? If Josh Allen goes to the Browns, I believe this is the only scenario the Giants take a QB. I do not think they are fans of either Rosen or Mayfield, but they are believers in Darnold. Should Darnold fall to #2, the G-Men will not hesitate to select him and sit him behind Eli for a year or so (Sam needs it). He can sit and groom behind Eli (as Eli did behind Warner for at least half the season), and eventually take the reins when ready.

This brings us to the Jets. There have been reports connecting the Jets to Rosen, Mayfield, and Allen. Even fans have been wearing #14 Darnold jerseys to the games last year! So, who do the Jets really like? Well, in some ways, it does not 100% matter, as 2 of the 4 QBs are unavailable at this juncture. With Allen and Darnold off the board, it’s between Mayfield and Rosen. I believe they are both high on the jets’ board, but Rosen will inch out Mayfield (no pun intended). Rosen is a great thrower of the football, and if concussions (and lack of mobility) were not concerns, he could go higher. I think reports on his personality are a bit overblown (though not empty) and considering his talent, teams would be willing to bite that bullet. The Jets will show it here as they select Rosen #3, and both NY teams will go into 2018 with a new face of their franchise (or face-to-be).

Finally, we get to where history can be made. The last time 3 QBs were selected with the first 3 consecutive selections was 1999, when Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, and Akili Smith went 1-2-3. Only other time? 1971, when Jim Plunkett, Archie Manning, and Dan Pastorini went 1-2-3. So, if this hypothetical situation plays out, it would not be the first (or second) time 3 QBs went 1-2-3. However, what about 1-2-3-4??

And THIS is where the Bills come into play. It is possible the Bills do not trade up further in this upcoming draft. The Broncos are the most likely team above the Bills to select a QB, and they have been heavily linked to the 1 QB remaining of the "Top 4" in Baker Mayfield. The Dolphins also seem to be interested in Mayfield, but they have a lot of holes to fill on their roster, and they may not be comfortable with trading up for Baker. Arizona is also in need of a QB, but coming up from 15 may be too steep for them. So, it is possible Mayfield drops and the Bills do not have to move up from 12 (or move up all the way to 4). But, there is FAR from a guarantee. And, since this is an article about the hypothetical, we will envision the Bills making a move to grab "their guy".

As a side note: This may also be difficult in this situation because the Browns may say "To hell with it Buffalo, we are gonna get our QB AND Barkley/Chubb".

Ignoring that potential outcome for the moment: The Bills can move up to #4 with the Browns (after all, we traded TT to them, so we may have a healthy working relationship with their F.O.). I will not guess what we would have to give up, as this has been discussed ad nauseum, but I think we can all agree it will take multiple 1s, as well as other selections. But, this outcome could be very beneficial for the Bills. I obviously have no concrete idea as to what the Bills want to do, or who their favorite QB prospect is. I have the feeling it is either Mayfield and/or Rosen. I think they want to avoid inaccuracy (which eliminates Allen), and I believe the turnover issue with Darnold scares them as well. However, as mentioned, Rosen throws the ball better than anyone in this draft, and Mayfield has those intangibles to go with his accuracy and shiftiness (he is not fast, but he can move around a collapsing pocket). So, if all of this plays out, the Bills will join the Browns, Giants, and Jets as a quadrumvirate to make history by selecting 4 QB prospects with the first 4 consecutive selections in the NFL Draft.

Of course, this is completely speculative, but you never know.......



