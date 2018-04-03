Predicting the likelihood for QB success

Football Outsiders uses something they call QBASE (Quarterback-Adjusted-Stats-and-Experience), based on Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement (DYAR), to predict the likelihood of success or failure for QB prospects. Here's how they ranked the top QB prospects, sorted by DYAR value:

Name DYAR Bust Starter Upper Tier Elite Baker Mayfield 1,480 29.3% 21.8% 20.7% 28.2% Lamar Jackson 656 46.2% 26.9% 18.5% 8.5% Josh Rosen 623 46.9% 24.8% 18.0% 10.4% Sam Darnold 412 51.9% 29.0% 15.1% 4.1% Mason Rudolph 343 54.2% 24.8% 15.5% 5.6% Luke Falk 277 54.5% 23.6% 14.4% 7.6% Kyle Lauletta 273 56.0% 24.7% 14.0% 5.4% Josh Allen -83 62.7% 20.7% 11.5% 5.2%

Basically, a higher DYAR value means a lower chance of being a bust. According to their predictions, the "safest" pick is Mayfield. He not only has the lowest odds (by far) of being a bust, he has the best odds of being elite or at least upper tier (48.9%). Rosen has the next-best chance of being elite or at least upper tier (28.4%) with Jackson a close third. Darnold seems a bit more mediocre according to these predictions, and should be the fourth QB picked, not the first or second. Also, his odds of success are almost identical to Rudolph's, with Darnold having a better chance of being ordinary while Rudolph has a better chance of being elite. Falk jumps out as a hit-or-miss prospect who has a good chance of being elite, but he has a high chance of being a bust. Lauletta makes it as a fringe prospect who could be picked on day two.

As you may have noticed, Allen is the only one of these prospects to have a negative DYAR value, and that's practically a death sentence for his future in the NFL:

Since 1997, there have been 27 different quarterbacks chosen in the top 100 with QBASE ratings below zero. The best of these quarterbacks was either Josh McCown or Brian Griese. It's a terrible group of quarterback busts. Negative-QBASE passers chosen in the first round include Mark Sanchez, Josh Freeman, Kyle Boller, Rex Grossman, J.P. Losman, and Patrick Ramsey.

Basically, if Allen makes it in the NFL, he'll be bucking a trend of 27 busts in a row. Explain again why this guy is being talked about as a potential #1 overall pick???