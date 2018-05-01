What players were selected at the Buffalo Bills’ original 2018 NFL Draft spots?

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had been wheeling and dealing since he was hired in 2017. A good amount of the picks they were supposed to end up with went to other teams as a result of those trades.

Here’s what happened at those selections:

Pick 21: Cincinnati Bengals

Billy Price, C/G Ohio State

Price was a result of the Bills trade with the Cincinnati Bengals to move from 21 to twelve in efforts to land their franchise quarterback, now known as Josh Allen. The Bills gave up pick 21 and their former second-round pick, Cordy Glenn.

Pick 53: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MJ Stewart, CB North Carolina

When the Bills pulled the trigger to move up from 12 to seven to take Josh Allen, they also gave up the fifty-third overall pick as well. That resulted in MJ Stewart for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bills also gave up pick 56, which the acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for Sammy Watkins before the start of the 2017 season.

Pick 85: Carolina Panthers

Rashaan Gaulden, CB Tennessee

Minutes before the trade deadline, Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott made a trade with their former club, the Carolina Panthers to get Kelvin Benjamin. Benjamin is the Bills number one receiver and cost them just a third-round pick.

Pick 121: Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB Weber State

This is the first and only pick the Bills used that was originally theirs and they used it on Johnson for depth in the secondary. Johnson will also have a shot to get significant playing time as the primary slot corner.

Pick 158: Cincinnati Bengals

Andrew Brown, DE Virginia

Their fifth-round pick was given up to the Cincinnati Bengals as a part of the Cordy Glenn trade, the Bills gave the 158 overall pick up and gained the Bengals sixth-round pick in return.

Pick 195: Los Angeles Rams

Sebastian Joseph, DT Rutgers

Included in the Sammy Watkins deal, the Bills sixth-round pick was sent of to the Los Angeles Rams to get EJ Gaines and a second-round pick back. Unfortunately, Gaines and the Bills weren't able to work out a long term deal to keep him in Buffalo.

Pick 239: Green Bay Packers

Hunter Bradley, LS Mississippi State

In 2016, the Bills traded this pick to the Green Bay Packers for outside linebacker Lerentee McCray. McCray is no longer on the roster and played a very limited role in his short time with the Bills. Green Bay picked a long snapper...