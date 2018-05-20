Three Buffalo Bills primed to break out during second year in the NFL

If the 2017 season was any indication of how the rookies of that year’s draft would turn out as pros, the Buffalo Bills hit on at least three players that could start on this team for years to come. Three of the six picks in the 2017 NFL Draft showed out for Bills and brings hope for the future.

Tre’Davious White is already whispered as a top-flight corner in the NFL after an excellent rookie campaign. White had 69 tackles at the corner spot, a staple of Sean McDermott’s defense, 4 interceptions, and 18 passes defended. His play was good enough to spark up the debate whether he or Saints’ rookie Marshon Lattimore as the best rookie defensive back. White will look to make the jump from his rookie to sophomore year to be in the topic of discussion as the best corners in the league.

Second-round pick Dion Dawkins wasn't supposed to be a franchise left tackle but after the constant injuries to Cordy Glenn, Dawkins stepped up to the plate. Dawkins started 11 games for the Bills and the transition from Glenn to Dawkins wasn't as noticeable some might have thought. The Bills front office and coaching staff has put all their eggs in his basket after trading Glenn to the Cincinnati Bengals, making Dawkins the left tackle of the future.

For a rookie fifth-round pick, Matt Milano didn't play like one. Although he didn't start in most games, Milano still had 49 tackles from the weak-side linebacker spot. Pass coverage from the linebacker group wasn't a strong suit for the Bills last season but Milano’s play put a bandage on the wound. Milano will go into the season as the starter as the weak-side linebacker and the groups overall performance should improve with Tremaine Edmunds taking over Preston Brown’s spot.