Free agents the Buffalo Bills could sign to plug remaining holes after 2018 NFL Draft

Following the first round of NFL free agency and the 2018 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills had re-shaped their roster in a way few teams have ever been able to do in four months. That doesn’t mean holes don’t exist - they certainly do - and teams will start shedding overpriced veterans they just replaced in the draft.

Even before teams begin shedding players later in the offseason (remember the Bills traded Sammy Watkins and Ronald Darby for E.J. Gaines and Jordan Matthews in August), here are the players still left at some key positions of need Buffalo could pursue now.

Wide Receiver

Dez Bryant, Jeremy Maclin, Eric Decker, Michael Floyd

General manager Brandon Beane was asked about these players last week and almost immediately brought up that other players are about to be released following the Draft. He doesn’t seem thrilled with any of these options.

Offensive tackle

Austin Howard, Greg Robinson, Michael Ola

The Bills seem content with Jordan Mills at right tackle and we still don’t know much about backup Conor McDermott. Buffalo also brought in Marshall Newshouse as a veteran starter who could step in if needed. With the names on this list, Buffalo is probably better off with the players they have.

Offensive guard

Luke Joeckel, Alex Boone, Jahri Evans

Buffalo might be better off trying to talk Richie Incognito out of retirement. While new draft pick Wyatt Teller could slot in as the left guard backup, Buffalo has a depth problem and that’s if Ryan Groy wins the job. Adding another player to the mix would help solidify the competition.

Linebacker

Karlos Dansby, Gerald Hodges, Sean Spence

With Tremaine Edmunds expected to start at middle linebacker, the Bills have filled the largest hole in the linebacker corps but they haven’t addressed depth. They had solid depth on the outside with Tanner Vallejo and Ramon Humber, but a veteran in the middle could help Edmunds transition to the NFL and provide insurance. Dansby was in for a visit during free agency but hasn’t signed anywhere.