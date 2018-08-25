When a player of the caliber of Khalil Mack is rumored to be on the trade block, fans of the Buffalo Bills can only hope that the team is looking at the defensive star as an option. According to Jason LaConfora of CBS Sports, the Bills are one of several teams that have done their due diligence on Mack. Obviously this is plenty of speculation, but it will be interesting to see what eventually happens with Mack.

Today’s links also includes plenty of updates on Logan Thomas, Josh Allen, Kyle Williams, Eric Wood and much more.

Report: Bills have done their due diligence on Mack | WGR 550 SportsRadio

Khalil Mack is still holding out with the Oakland Raiders

Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas using QB mindset to flourish and teach | NewYorkUpstate.com

"Having a player like Thomas is a real asset for Daboll as he implements his offense in his first season."

Will the Josh Allen era begin, and 6 more things to watch in Buffalo Bills' matchup vs. Bengals | NewYorkUpstate.com

All eyes will be on Josh Allen's first start for the Buffalo Bills.

NFL expert Greg Cosell praises Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | NewYorkUpstate.com

Josh Allen looked comfortable in his drops, sets and in his delivery vs. Cleveland Browns, Greg Cosell said.

‘The more you know, the more you’ll play’: Why the Bills trust Harrison Phillips to play multiple spots, fill in for Kyle Williams – The Athletic

The rookie defensive lineman out of Stanford is a quick learner as he adjusts to the NFL and getting opportunities to show how versatile he can be. (Subscription required.)

Can Josh Allen win the job on Sunday? - The Bills Beat with Joe B. and Matthew Fairburn

Joe Buscaglia and Matthew Fairburn discuss all the different factors that go into Josh Allen's first start, if he can win the job on Sunday, and what that might mean for AJ McCarron.

‘This was not my choice’: How Eric Wood and the Bills are moving on after the unexpected injury that forced him out of football – The Athletic

As his first NFL season as a retired player looms, the former Bills captain reflects on the whirlwind of life changes for him and his family since January. (Subscription required.)

[BN] Blitz newsletter: After upgrades, Bills still waiting for run defense to shape up – The Buffalo News

"Last seasons Buffalo Bills qualified for the playoffs despite owning a negative-57 point differential, the fifth-worst of any playoff team in NFL history."

Why wide receiver Brandon Reilly is prepared to fight for a spot on the Bills final roster - BuffaloBills.com

After missing last week’s game with an injury, Reilly is eager to prove his worth when the Bills take on Cincinnati this Sunday at New Era Field.

Sean McDermott: "It Gets Right Back to Routine" - BuffaloBills.com

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media before practice on Friday, August 24th.

