The Process Has No Clothes

There is a puzzling riddle that I just can't quite shake about the "process." Namely, why would we keep Tyrod Taylor for 2017-2018 but not for this year? Wasn't the whole point of last year that we had built a winning culture? That was why it was OK that we had to leverage Cordy Glenn and significant draft capital to move up and take Josh Allen when we could have just gone with Cardale Jones and somebody named McCown and ensured ourselves a top 5 selection--and probably Sam Darnold.

So if it was so important to build a winning culture in 2017-2018 that we sacrificed Glenn, picks, and our choice of QBs to do it--why wouldn't we keep around Taylor for this year to at least ensure that the winning culture built in 2017-2018 could more or less continue? Taylor had proven that he was limited, but had shown that he could keep the team competitive despite a shoddy roster.

Keeping Taylor would have also created the ideal caretaker situation--and prevented a QB like Allen from being thrown to the wolves like he likely will this Sunday against the Chargers. (I have a hard time believing that McDermott wants to play Allen against the Chargers this Sunday by the way)

I can't make sense of it; other than to conclude that the Bills thought that McCarron and Peterman would not be a significant downgrade from Taylor. They then concluded that Peterman was good enough that he made McCarron redundant.

How could this front office honestly fall for it...again....with Nathan Peterman? How could they put themselves in a situation where their plan actually depended on Nate Peterman being an NFL caliber player...again!?

Let's not stop here. Are there any actual signs, other than a slightly better than expected season last year that the front office and McDermott actually know how to put together a winning team? I can't find it.

They consistently seem to bungle the running back situation. As unimportant as a backup running back generally is, they may have cost themselves a win last year by sticking with Tolbert as long as they did. This year, they decided to give 2.5 mil in guaranteed money to Chris Ivory. Why? He will cost us $750,000 in dead cap next year as well when we inevitably part ways with him next year. This wasn't unforeseeable when we signed him.

The offensive line is a mess. Why are Ducasse, Groy, Miller, and Mills starting on any NFL team? I'd be fine if it was just one or two of those guys starting, but it's really an insult to have all four of them starting.

They gave up a 3rd rounder for Kelvin Benjamin--who has contributed next to nothing; already appears to be destined for departure after this season; and who appears to be the antithesis of a "culture" guy. But hey--he played in Carolina!

Speaking of which can anyone say they are excited about Star's contract at this point? If we could have a re-do on that contract right now wouldn't you take it? They are basically wed to him for the next three years at a large cap hit. He's a 2 down player at best. Much cheaper options could have been explored or---you know--we could have kept some of our draft picks...

Speaking of which, we have traded away a 3rd rounder (for Benjamin), a 3rd rounder (for Jones), a 4th rounder (for Dawkins), the first pick of the third round (for Edmunds), and two second round picks (for Allen). What would this team look like if we had used all of those picks? (FWIW, I personally don't judge them harshly for the Allen trade, but for the others I do).

And while you can argue individually that all of these moves were wise, you can't tell me that the team doesn't miss out on not having Watkins, Woods, Goodwin, Glenn, Brown, and Darby, and Gaines filling out the roster.

Alternate Universe Time:

1. Bills trade Tyrod Taylor after the 2017-2018 year to the Browns for the pick 65 in 2019 (they probably could have gotten more).

2. Bills pick up Sammy's option. Therefore they do not trade Darby to the eagles for Matthews.

3. Because they traded Tyrod, the Bills sign some version of McCown to compete with Jones and Peterman for the starting QB job. They suck in 2017-2018 as a result and get the #2 overall pick.

4. They stay pat at #2 and draft Sam Darnold. They do not have to trade Glenn.

5. They still trade up to take Edmunds.

6. They take a guard in the second round.

So instead of Allen, Ducasse, Mills, Benjamin, and V. Davis...you have Darnold, 2nd round guard, Glenn, Watkins, and Darby

Can anyone say they prefer the process? I know hindsight is 20/20 but these were big, calculated moves the Bills made in trading Watkins, bringing Tyrod back, etc. They appear to have gotten them all wrong.