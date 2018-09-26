Week 4 power rankings: The Bills aren't last

The Buffalo Bills made a statement win over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Last week, the national media all had the Bills cut out as the worst team in the NFL and didn't give them much of a chance to move out of that spot. This week, it’s a different story.

ESPN moves the Bills up two spots, from 32nd to 30th and clearly aren't convinced the Bills will keep this type of play up for the rest of the season.

“The Bills’ offense has gone three-and-out on 54 percent of drives this season, on pace to be the highest rate for any team in the past 15 seasons. Part of the reason is that Bills quarterbacks are completing an NFL-low 50 percent of their passes. -- Koontz”

ESPN had the Vikings drop from sixth last week to ninth this week.

NFL.com jumps the Bills five spots from last week to 27th and credit their success to the defense’s ability to create turnovers, and Josh Allen’s ability to stay efficient under pressure. The Vikings have a sizable decline from third last week to ninth this week.

Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback took another eight of their writers to vote on this week’s power rankings. The Bills went up to 27th in this poll as well and didn't receive a single last-place vote. One voter had the Bills up five more spots to 22nd. The Vikings drop two spots here, from fourth to sixth.

CBS Sports is the third and final site to move the Bills into the 27th spot and they're excited about Josh Allen’s future with the Bills.

“Give them a ton of credit for an impressive road victory at Minnesota. They have their quarterback in Josh Allen.”

The Vikings had a big drop off from fifth to 15th.

Finally, at SB Nation, the Bills moved up four spots to 28th and the Vikings dropped from fourth to sixth.