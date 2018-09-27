Buffalo Bills opponent fantasy football preview, week 4: Geronimo!

The Buffalo Bills play the Green Bay Packers this weekend, and for the second consecutive game, the Bills will be big underdogs on the road. The Packers have plenty of offensive firepower, and there are some favorable match-ups for them on offense.

The Bills have settled down defensively since being outscored 75-3 through the first six quarters of the season. However, one trend that has emerged so far is that whichever wide receiver isn’t covered by Tre’Davious White will have a big day against Buffalo.

For fantasy football purposes, this is the kind of information that is good to know when approaching waiver pickups, but also when making start or sit decisions. For this week, there are a few Packers who match up well against the Bills.

WR Geronimo Allison

I fully expect Tre’Davious White to stick with Davante Adams, and since the Packers like to move Randall Cobb all over the field, I imagine he’ll be working out of the slot often—leaving rookie Taron Johnson to stick with him. That leaves Allison, a 6’3” wideout from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, to work against Phillip Gaines or Ryan Lewis. While Lewis was good last week, Minnesota Vikings wideout Adam Thielen managed 14 receptions for 105 yards in the Bills’ 27-6 victory. While some of Thielen’s success was based on game flow and a soft defense in the fourth quarter, it was clear that quarterback Kirk Cousins was avoiding Stefon Diggs, who was covered by Tre’Davious White. Aaron Rodgers is a better quarterback than Cousins, but he will probably look to Allison more often than Adams this week thanks to the match-up.

QB Aaron Rodgers

Speaking of Rodgers, if he’s on your roster, you’re starting him this week. Unless you selected Patrick Mahomes II late to be Rodgers’ backup, you probably don’t have another quarterback who’s better than the future Hall of Famer. Rodgers has struggled in his career against Buffalo, completing 36-of-71 passes (50.7%, his lowest number against any team) for 440 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. As strong as Buffalo has been against the run this year, I’d imagine that the Packers will decide to go to a quick passing game that helps Rodgers avoid the pass rush and keeps the offense on time. This should give him plenty of chances to rack up yardage on the afternoon.

TE Jimmy Graham

Even though rookie middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been improving rapidly, and despite Edmunds being a fantastic athlete, Graham is still one of the best tight ends in the league. The veteran is approaching 900 catches on his career, sitting at 879 coming in to the game, and his experience could pay off against the raw Edmunds. This match-up will be a big one to watch, but it’s one I imagine the Packers look at and feel confident in exploiting. If Graham is available—or if he’s on your roster already—he should be in your starting lineup this week.