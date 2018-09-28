Bills Links, 9/28: Can the Bills pull off another upset?

The Buffalo Bills are on the road against another heavily favored opponent from the NFC North this week in the Green Bay Packers. Despite last weekend’s stunning victory over the Minnesota Vikings, there is still a fair amount of skepticism around the Bills and if they can sustain this level of play. Today’s links includes plenty of updates previewing Sunday’s match-up in Green Bay, including Josh Allen, Phillip Gaines, Jerry Hughes and much more.

Can the Bills sustain their offense in Week 4? - The Bills Beat with Joe B. and Matthew Fairburn | Free Listening on SoundCloud

The Buffalo Bills got a shocking victory in Week 3, but can the offense and the manufactured offensive attack they showed sustain itself for their Week 4 match-up with Green Bay and beyond?

Can Buffalo Bills continue dominant defensive play, and 7 more things to watch vs. Packers | NewYorkUpstate.com

The Buffalo Bills will look to pick up their second win of the year against the Green Bay Packers.

Bucky Brooks: Josh Allen 'put offense on his back' & could be Cam Newton 2.0 | NewYorkUpstate.com

Josh Allen's big arm, athleticism and ability to run compare to Cam Newton.

[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills CB Phillip Gaines returns to practice, could start vs. Packers – The Buffalo News

"Bills cornerback Ryan Lewis performed admirably last week in his first career start. He was promoted from the practice squad after Vontae Davis retired and Phillip Gaines injured his elbow."

Buffalo Bills' Jerry Hughes 'scared as hell' about new roughing-the-passer rules | NewYorkUpstate.com

Hughes: "It's making the game soft. If you tackle a quarterback the way you're supposed to they take what, 15 to 20 grand out of your pocket for doing something you've been taught ever since you were 8 years old?"

How the Bills defense manhandled the Vikings, showing flashes of 2017 dominance – The Athletic

The rush defense was strong, pass coverage was on point and a pass rush led by Jerry Hughes brought it to Kirk Cousins all day long. (Subscription required.)

PTTF Episode 83: Roughing the Podcaster - Pack to the Future

Buffalo Rumblings’ own Dylan Zadonowicz joined the Pack To The Future podcast to preview Sunday's game against the Packers.

