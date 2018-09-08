The 2018 regular season is almost here, and with that come plenty of predictions for the Buffalo Bills. Today’s edition of the Bills Links include some predictions for both week one and Sunday’s match-up with the Baltimore Ravens. There are also plenty of updates on Trent Murphy, Josh Allen, Nathan Peterman, Lorenzo Alexander and much more.

How we see it: Predictions for Ravens-Bills in Week 1 – The Buffalo News

Here are predictions from members of The Buffalo News sports staff on Sundays Bills-Ravens season opener.

Buffalo Bills 2018 records predictions: How analysts think the team will fare following playoff appearance | NewYorkUpstate.com

Analysts see the Bills taking a step back in 2018.

Buffalo Bills DE Trent Murphy glad to be back, rejoin his brothers | NewYorkUpstate.com

Murphy showing encouraging progress coming back from preseason groin injury.

3 Best Moments from Buffalo Bills: Embedded, Episode 4 | Cover 1

The fourth episode of Buffalo Bills: Embedded aired last night and wrapped up on a hopeful note. Heavily featuring Sean McDermott, Russell Bodine, Ryan Groy, and rookies gorging on pizza, Fernando has several highlights from the episode.

Groy humbled to be the starting center | WGR 550 SportsRadio

Newly named starting center Ryan Groy joined Howard and Jeremy on Friday

OBL 9/7: Eric Wood on his career and future, Mark Kelso and Lorenzo Alexander on Bills-Ravens - BuffaloBills.com

Former Bills C Eric Wood discussed returning to Orchard Park, his career and life after football. Bills radio color analyst Mark Kelso and Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander broke down the matchup with the Ravens.

When should the Bills turn to Josh Allen? Three guys who’ve known the ups and downs of rookie quarterbacks debate – The Athletic

Taking Allen at No. 7 was the highest the Bills have drafted a quarterback. Do they throw him into the fire or take the patient approach? (Subscription required.)

‘Forget about all the what-ifs’: Former NFL MVP Rich Gannon has a plan for Bills QB Nathan Peterman to find success against Ravens – The Athletic

The CBS broadcaster and former Pro Bowl QB sees Peterman's run as a starter, no matter how long it lasts, as a great opportunity for the second-year pro. (Subscription required.)

Kelvin Benjamin: Bills can ‘win every game … other teams don’t got nothing we don’t got’ – The Buffalo News

Kelvin Benjamin says hes only concerned with one goal: Win every game. (Subscription required.)

Buffalo Bills injury report: Trent Murphy, Kyle Williams full-go against Baltimore Ravens in 2018 season opener Week 1 - Buffalo Rumblings

The defensive line is back to full strength

Baltimore Buffalo Bills Backers planning events Saturday and Sunday - Buffalo Rumblings

Bills fans promise to be well represented in the Charm City

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: Previewing season opener Week 1 2018 with Baltimore Beatdown - Buffalo Rumblings

What can Bills fans expect in the 2018 season opener?

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: broadcast info, announcers, streaming, radio, television 2018 - Buffalo Rumblings

Are you ready for some FOOTBALL!?