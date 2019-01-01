2019 Buffalo Bills opponents set

The 2019 Buffalo Bills’ opponents are set following Sunday night’s game featuring the battle of the AFC South to determine second and third place. With Buffalo finishing the season third in the AFC East, they will be playing the third place teams in the AFC South and AFC West.

Buffalo will of course play a home-and-home series with each member of the AFC East. Two games against the New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins fill more than one-third of the schedule.

This year in the rotation, Buffalo will play the AFC North. The Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals in Buffalo and travel to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Also in the rotation, it’s the one time every four years when the AFC East will play the NFC East. Buffalo will play in Dallas against the Cowboys and in New Jersey against the Giants. Philadelphia against the Eagles and in Washington against their football team. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington will be making the trip to New Era Field.

The last two teams on the schedule weren’t determined until Week 17. When the Bills beat the Dolphins to clinch third place in the division, it locked in a meeting with the Denver Broncos, the third place AFC West team. That game will be played in Buffalo.

The final team on Buffalo’s schedule waited until Sunday night. The Tennessee Titans’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the final game of the season made Indy second in the AFC South and dropped Tennessee to third. Because of that, Buffalo will travel to Tennessee to play the Titans in 2019.

Home:

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington

Philadelphia Eagles

Denver Broncos

Away:

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans

The full schedule is usually released in mid-April.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article had the home and away incorrectly listed for the games against the NFC East. - MRW