Mocking the Offseason

I hope everyone had a Happy New Year. Much like the past 20 or so, this past year wasn't particularly easy for the Bills, though there is a light at the end of the tunnel. This post is about how I'd get to that light, because I think we all agree that a lot needs to happen for the Bills to get there. I tried to format this post like the GM for a Day posts over at Die by the Blade.

Cuts

Let's start by trimming some of the (literal) fat from the roster.

TE Charles Clay ($4.5 million dead cap)- Massively disappointing this year after a few years of decent production on a bad contract.

RB Chris Ivory ($750k dead cap)- Had some bright spots, but there are plenty of RB's in the draft who'll be an upgrade over him.

G Vlad Ducasse ($83k dead cap)- The less said the better.

I thought about cutting Shady, but I think he can still be useful in a smaller role next year, and it's not like the Bills really need the cap space.

Retaining FA's

OLB Lorenzo Alexander, 1 year/ $4 million

Lorax gets a slight pay raise on what may well be his last contract. While he's still not a good cover LB (huge shock) he was better than I expected this season and definitely earned another year.

DT Jordan Phillips, 3 years/$9 million

This is pretty good money for a useful rotational DT. Probably a bit of an overpay, but Phillips was very good this year.

DE Eddie Yarbrough, 1 year/$645k

Yarbrough is eligible for another RFA tender, and he's been good enough to earn it.

Logan Thomas, 1 year/$2.035 million

Is Logan Thomas worth this much? Not with what he's shown so far, but it's his original round tender and the Bills have the cap space. This is his "prove it" contract.

Reid Ferguson, 1 year/$645k

Longsnappers deserve some love too. Ferguson isn't remotely responsible for all the special teams issues this year and should be brought back.

Signing UFA's

C Matt Paradis, 5 years/$45 million

The o-line is my first priority this offseason. Paradis gets Alex Mack's contract, making him one of the top 5 highest-paid centers in the league. Is he as good as Mack? No, but he's still a very good player and is exactly what the team, and Josh Allen specifically, needs.

OT Trent Brown, 4 years/$28 million

Brown's contract is around the average for LT's and in the upper echelon for RT's. It is a bit rich for my taste since he's only started for one year, but that's how NFL free agency works. I'd plan to play him at LT, but if that doesn't work out he's more than capable of playing the other side.

DT Sheldon Richardson, 1 year/$9 million

The Bills need a new 3-technique DT. While I'd like to draft one high, there are just too many needs on the offensive side of the ball for me to justify it. Richardson should be a very good, though expensive, stopgap until next draft.

WR Tyrell Williams, 4 years/$28 million

Tyrell Williams gets a slight upgrade on Taylor Gabriel's contract. While he hasn't proven himself like Gabriel did, the sparse market for WR's, as well as Williams' ability as an outside receiver leads to his inflated price. Williams has all the physical tools to excel as he's 6'4" and has great speed, but the Chargers' glut of receiving talent meant that he wasn't used much. He'll have a real chance at proving he can be a WR1 in Buffalo.

Draft

Round 1, Pick 9- Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

I'd love Jonah Williams here, but I don't think he'll be available. Ford isn't getting much 1st round love now, but I agree with Jeffismagic that he will soon. He was massive part of Oklahoma's success this season. At 6'4" he's a little short by tackle standards, but he's an absolute tank.

Round 2, Pick 9- Beau Benzschawel, G, Wisconsin

When I said I was going to emphasize the OL, I meant it. Wisconsin lineman are extremely reliable (any chance we could hire their OL coach to replace Castillo?) and can block in both gap and zone schemes, though like the Bills, the Badgers are primarily a gap running team.

Round 3, Pick 7- Albert Okwuegbenam, TE, Missouri

Besides having possibly the best name in the draft, Okwuegbenam is an excellent receiving tight end who has a chance to start from day 1 in what's a pretty barren TE room.

Round 4, Pick 11- Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

Though there was a lot of buzz about Johnson being a 1st or 2nd round pick, but injuries and concerns about his speed have led him to drop to the 5th in some projections. I don't think he'll drop quite that low, but there's a good chance he'll be available in the 4th. While he doesn't have any particularly elite traits, he's very well-rounded.

Round 4, Pick 31- Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

Another player who may not be available here. However, I think Singletary's size (5'7", 199) may concern some teams, leading them to look elsewhere. I'm not concerned about his size, as his excellent strength and balance make up for it. I am a little concerned about his ability to catch the ball though, as he only had six catches this season. I'm hoping that's more about offensive scheme than any deficiencies on his part.

Round 5, Pick 10- Jordan Miller, CB, Washington

Miller is a lengthy corner who should fit well in McDermott/Frazier's zone scheme, as he just spent four years in Washington's.

Round 5, Pick 20- Chase Hansen, OLB, Utah

Hansen was originally a safety for the Utes, but moved to linebacker later in his career. Not only is his career path like Matt Milano's, he has a similar playing style. He should provide solid backup at WILL.

Round 6, Pick 9 (Nice)- Corbin Kaufusi, DL, BYU

Kaufusi is an absolute freak at 6'8", 285, but lacks refined technique and a clear position. I think someone with his physical talents is definitely worth a flyer.

Round 7, Pick 8- Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn

Another deep threat for Josh Allen. Slayton isn't the most refined route runner, but should be useful in a depth role.

Round 7, Pick 14- Jake Bailey, P, Stanford

Given the Bills' massive punting issues this year, I think Bailey is well worth a pick, as he averaged over 44 yards a punt and even had an 80 yarder this year.

UDFA's

Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State

You really don't think I'd go through this without having the Bills acquire a buckeye, did you? McLaurin has been overshadowed by the rest of OSU's excellent receiving corps, namely Parris Campbell and K.J. Hill. He drastically improved his hands and route running during his time in Columbus. He also averaged over 20 yards per reception this year and had 11 touchdowns. While he's a solid pass catcher, his best traits are elsewhere. He's a special teams monster and blocks like Robert Woods.

Qadree Ollison, RB, Pitt

Ollison has put up solid numbers the past couple seasons at Pitt, acting primarily as a power back. He'll battle Keith Ford for a spot on the back end of the roster or the practice squad.

Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern

There was a lot of talk about Thorson going in the first couple rounds, but his ACL injury and a lack of talent out wide this year really hurt him. He doesn't have a great arm but is accurate and is a very good runner. I'd assume he takes over as QB3 after a year on the practice squad.

Ulysses Gilbert III, LB, Akron

Gilbert is an undersized (6'1", 225) tackling machine, with over 120 tackles in two of his three seasons at Akron. He'll likely need a year on the practice squad to gain strength and get used to the NFL game.

Opening Day Roster

Offense

QB: Allen, Barkley, Anderson

RB: McCoy, Singletary, Murphy

FB: DiMarco

WR: Williams, Foster, Zay, Johnson, McKenzie, Slayton/McLaurin

TE: Okwuegbenam, Croom, Thomas

LT: Brown

LG: Dawkins

C: Paradis, Bodine

RG: Benzschawel, Boetgger

RT: Ford, McDermott

Defense

WDE: Hughes, Yarbrough

3DT: Richardson, H. Phillips

1DT: Star, J. Phillips

SDE: Murphy, Lawson, Kaufusi

MIKE: Edmunds, Stanford

SAM: Alexander, Thompson

WILL: Milano, Hansen

CB: Tre, Wallace, Taron, Lewis, Miller

S: Poyer, Hyde, Bush, Neal

Special Teams

K: Hauschka

P: Bailey/Bojorquez

LS: Ferguson

Practice Squad

QB Clayton Thorson

RB Keith Ford/RB Qadree Ollison

WR Cam Phillips

WR Darius Slayton/WR Terry McLaurin

G Wyatt Teller

DE Mike Love

LB Ulysses Gilbert III

Cap Hit (Including draft picks): $154/$190 million