Buffalo Bills fan opinions of Brandon Beane as general manager

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his first full off-season as a top personnel man in 2018. After his initial season with the Bills began after the 2017 NFL Draft, the 2018 league year marked the first chance for Beane to run football operations for an entire offseason.

Beane has turned over the roster almost in its entirety in his 19 months on the job. He has completely remade the quarterback position, and he has shown a propensity for wheeling and dealing as it relates to draft picks and a willingness to absorb dead cap hits in order to rid the team of albatross-level contracts.

Last year, Beane was a popular man around these parts, as 93% of Rumblers approved of the job he had done to that point. How has he fared since? If you approved of him last year, have you changed your mind? Here is a list of what Beane did over the last year at the helm:

