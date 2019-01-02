Buffalo Bills fan opinions of Brandon Beane as general manager

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his first full off-season as a top personnel man in 2018. After his initial season with the Bills began after the 2017 NFL Draft, the 2018 league year marked the first chance for Beane to run football operations for an entire offseason.
Beane has turned over the roster almost in its entirety in his 19 months on the job. He has completely remade the quarterback position, and he has shown a propensity for wheeling and dealing as it relates to draft picks and a willingness to absorb dead cap hits in order to rid the team of albatross-level contracts.
Last year, Beane was a popular man around these parts, as 93% of Rumblers approved of the job he had done to that point. How has he fared since? If you approved of him last year, have you changed your mind? Here is a list of what Beane did over the last year at the helm:
- Signed veteran cuts cornerback Vontae Davis (1 year, $5 million) and running back Chris Ivory (2 years, $5.5 million) prior to the opening of the free agent period.
- Traded quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns for a third-round pick, and traded left tackle Cordy Glenn (along with a first-round pick and a sixth-round pick) to the Cincinnati Bengals for first-and-fifth-round picks
- Signed a bevy of veteran free agents, including safety Rafael Bush (2 years, $3.5 million), defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (5 years, $50 million), quarterback AJ McCarron (2 years, $10 million), defensive end Trent Murphy (3 years, $22.5 million), linebacker Julian Stanford (2 years, $3 million), center Russell Bodine (2 years, $5 million), offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse (1 year, $1.5 million), cornerback Phillip Gaines (1 year, $880,000), and wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (1 year, $675,000 cap hit).
- Traded three draft picks (No. 12, which was acquired from Cincinnati, and Nos. 53 and 56) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to select quarterback Josh Allen seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
- Traded two draft picks (No. 22 and No. 65, which were acquired from Cleveland) to the Baltimore Ravens to select linebacker Tremaine Edmunds sixteenth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft; Beane also acquired a fifth-round choice in the deal.
- Rounded out the draft by selecting: defensive tackle Harrison Phillips in round three; cornerback Taron Johnson in round four; guard Wyatt Teller and safety Siran Neal in round five; wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III in round six; and wide receiver Austin Proehl in round seven.
- Signed undrafted rookies cornerback Levi Wallace, wide receiver Robert Foster, offensive lineman Ike Boettger, linebacker Corey Thompson, running back Keith Ford, among others.
- Traded a conditional draft choice to the Browns for wide receiver Corey Coleman, who was subsequently released.
- Traded McCarron to the Oakland Raiders for a fifth-round pick.
- Traded Marshall Newhouse to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional draft choice.
- Signed offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles, quarterbacks Derek Anderson and Matt Barkley, and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor during the season.
- Released Pryor three weeks later.
- Claimed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. off waivers.
- Released veteran wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes.
- Re-signed quarterbacks Matt Barkley (two years, financial details unknown) and Derek Anderson (one year, financial details undisclosed).
Poll
Do you approve of the job Brandon Beane has done as general manager?
-
92%
Yes(1429 votes)
-
7%
No(121 votes)
Editor's note: If you'd like to vote in the poll and you're using a mobile device, you'll need to click through to the site. Apple News and Google's Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) strips the poll from the page.
