The Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots square off today in the 53rd Super Bowl. This will be the Rams fourth appearance in the big game and the Patriots 11th. The two teams met in the championship exactly 17 years ago today, where the Pats bested the Rams 20-17 in what would be the start of the Brady-Belichick dynasty.

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, February 3

6:30 PM Eastern

CBS TV and streaming

There are going to be some familiar faces on the field. For the Rams, two impact players, one on each side of the ball. Robert Woods, who has revamped his career with Jared Goff and Sean McVay, and Nickel Robey-Coleman has picked up where he left off during his time in Buffalo as a good nickel corner. Stephon Gilmore is having the best season of his career for the Patriots and Chris Hogan has sat comfortably with his 30-something catches for 500-ish yards per season for his entire career. His stat line during his time with the Bills and the Pats have been the most consistent thing in life other than death and taxes.

No one but Pats fans want to see them win their sixth Super Bowl. Come chat with us about our shared displeasure with Brady and the Pats for the past 17 seasons. Go Rams!