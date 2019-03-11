They say that father time is undefeated, but that may not stop the Buffalo Bills as the team heads into free agency. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the team has interest in 35-year-old running back Frank Gore. With 30-year-old LeSean McCoy and soon-to-be 31-year-old Chris Ivory already in the backfield, the Bills would be trying to defy the odds if this running back core came to pass.

Sometimes in covering free agency you hear something and you want to see it happen just because. The #Bills’ interest in Frank Gore is one of those. Imagine Gore and LeSean McCoy in the same backfield, defying time. We’ll see. pic.twitter.com/NvNKxqgEL6 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2019

The McCoy-Ivory duo would’ve stricken fear into the league in the early 2010s when both players were Pro Bowl runners, but with down years by their standards, their age is showing. The connection between McCoy and Gore is strong as the two often work out together in the offseason. Gore was with Miami last season where he rushed for 722 yards and only had one total touchdown, which came by way of reception. If he did sign it would also give the Bills two members of the 10,000-yard rushing club.

Update 4:43 pm Eastern

According to Adam Schefter, a deal is done. One year and $2 million.