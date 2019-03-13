The Bills’ free-agent moves garner praise from national media

If you’ve been a Buffalo Bills fan for any amount of time, you’re probably tired of hearing the endless jokes that fans and the media crack at the expense of your favorite team. Boy I Love Losing Super Bowls, North America’s Siberia and the circus that was Rob and Rex Ryan are all topics that are sure to fill a room with laughter.

It’s 2019, however, and the Bills have a new sheriff in town. As general manager, Brandon Beane is somehow willing the Bills out of mediocrity and has not only fixed their cap-space issues in just two short years, but has also been busy in this year’s free-agency period.

It seems as though the Bills are focused on surrounding their young quarterback, Josh Allen, with talent and have signed several key pieces, including center Mitch Morse, along the offensive line. They’ve also added wide receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown, tight end Tyler Kroft and legendary running back Frank Gore.

The Bills certainly seem to be having a solid free agency and members of the national media are taking notice. Here are a collection of tweets proving that the Bills could truly be turning over a new leaf in Buffalo.

A stud center in Mitch Morse, a pair of guards in Spencer Long and John Felicano, a capable swing tackle in Ty Nsekhe, TE Tyler Kroft, speedy WR John Brown and slot man Cole Beasley, ageless Frank Gore. Love what the Bills are doing. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 12, 2019

Agreed. And I like the price of their investments. I'm a firm believer in the McDermott/Beane plan. Build from the inside out and find players that fit your culture. Awesome. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 12, 2019

Tip of the hat to Brandon Beane today. Holy. Bills had needs all over the place on offense and he ponied up at WR, TE, across the O-Line. Remains to be seen if it all works but Beane had money and wisely wasn't afraid to use it. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) March 12, 2019

Really like what the #Bills have done the past few days. They’ve rebuilt that OL fast and given Josh Allen some weapons on the perimeter. The No. 9 overall pick is wide open for Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott now. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) March 12, 2019

What's impressive -- and with the caveat of the #Bills not playing a down yet -- is how patient, calculate and bold Brandon Beane has been in proceeding through this tear down and rebuild. ... — John Wawrow (@john_wawrow) March 12, 2019

John Brown to the Bills. Nice vertical threat for Josh Allen. There’s some speed in Buffalo now between Zay, Foster and Smokey. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) March 12, 2019

#Bills are doing some good things. Most of that stuff is out of franchise’s control https://t.co/mBI466IJlh — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 12, 2019

Love the Ty Nsekhe signing by the Bills. Filled in at LT multiple games, zero sacks & just 5 hurries allowed in 195 snaps as LT. And absolutely toyed with Clowney in week 11. Every pass rep vs Clowney this vid via @BrandonThornNFL. 2nd rep is nuts. pic.twitter.com/qBMosH0p3P — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 12, 2019

The Bills are having a great start to free agency. #BillsMafia — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) March 12, 2019

The #Bills have now given Josh Allen the follwing: C Mitch Morse, WRs John Brown and Cole Beasley, RB Frank Gore, TE Tyler Kroft, OT Ty Nsekhe and OL Spencer Long. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019

Might not be the biggest names on the market, but the #Bills are adding WRs that complement each other. Brown’s speed & downfield prowess, Beasley with savage slot quickness.



Smokey & Sauce is a dangerous nickname duo too. Add a BBQ-loving TE & you’re really cooking #BillsMafia — Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) March 12, 2019

#Bills get their slot WR, have speed on outside, Kroft at TE. Nice group. https://t.co/ftXI9uiPai — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 12, 2019

Bills get maybe the best swing tackle in the game, and a capable starter in a pinch for basically the same money as Bobby Hart, a liability. https://t.co/0hAAKI1LlH — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 12, 2019