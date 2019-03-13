 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Bills’ free-agent moves garner praise from national media

By BillsFanChick
If you’ve been a Buffalo Bills fan for any amount of time, you’re probably tired of hearing the endless jokes that fans and the media crack at the expense of your favorite team. Boy I Love Losing Super Bowls, North America’s Siberia and the circus that was Rob and Rex Ryan are all topics that are sure to fill a room with laughter.

It’s 2019, however, and the Bills have a new sheriff in town. As general manager, Brandon Beane is somehow willing the Bills out of mediocrity and has not only fixed their cap-space issues in just two short years, but has also been busy in this year’s free-agency period.

It seems as though the Bills are focused on surrounding their young quarterback, Josh Allen, with talent and have signed several key pieces, including center Mitch Morse, along the offensive line. They’ve also added wide receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown, tight end Tyler Kroft and legendary running back Frank Gore.

The Bills certainly seem to be having a solid free agency and members of the national media are taking notice. Here are a collection of tweets proving that the Bills could truly be turning over a new leaf in Buffalo.

