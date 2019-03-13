The Buffalo Bills have had a busy start to the free-agency period heading into the 2019 season, adding nine players and re-signing defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, but from all indicators, the team isn’t done yet.

The Bills could use another edge rusher, and are hosting free-agent edge rusher Ezekiel “Ziggy” Ansah on a visit.

Ansah, who is still recovering from a shoulder injury and played in only seven games in 2018 for the Detroit Lions, is also scheduled to visit with the New Orleans Saints. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ansah will visit with Buffalo first before meeting with the Saints. John Wawrow says that will be Thursday.

Ansah, 30, has amassed 48 sacks with ten forced fumbles, and 218 total tackles (60 for a loss) in six seasons with the Lions, including four last year. Drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Ansah has proven himself to be an effective pass rusher when healthy, notching a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2015 and 12 in 2017.

Ansah, who received the franchise tag after the 2017 season, was injured in the 2018 season opener, but recorded three sacks in his first four games back before being hurt again. He has missed 14 games over the last three seasons because of his various ailments, including ankle, back, knee, and shoulder injuries.