Circling the Wagons: 2019 free agency brings more talent to Buffalo Bills

In this episode of the Circling the Wagons podcast, we open with Brandon Beane’s press conference statement defending the Buffalo Bills franchise and the city of Buffalo along with praise of the Bills’ free agency acquisitions from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. After that, we discuss the second wave of free agent signings, where the Bills have officially signed ex-Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs speedster wide receiver John Brown, ex-Dallas Cowboys slot receiver Cole Beasley, ex-Washington Redskins offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe, ex-Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, and ex-New York Jets receiver/kick returner Andre Roberts. We give our thoughts on each signing, general thoughts on the Bills’ front office and Beane’s “judicious” contracts, Cole Beasley’s snarky tweet to a Cowboys fan, Anthony Barr and Matt Paradis snuffing the Jets by not signing there, and why we aren’t afraid of the Le’Veon Bell signing. It’s been a fun week! Go Bills!

Additional topics include having a “Net Positive” of free agents by not losing any key players to free agency; the scarcity of true number-one wide receivers in the NFL; Tyrell Williams signing with the Raiders; Marv Levy signing Langston Walker, Derrick Dockery and Melvin Fowler; the Odell Beckham Jr. trade to the Cleveland Browns; the New York Giants and general manager Dave Gettleman appear to be such a mess that maybe Beane was the driving factor of success in that franchise, and offensive tackle Daryl Williams signing a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers.

