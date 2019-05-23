Plays that defined the 2018 Buffalo Bills: at Miami Dolphins

With the 2018 NFL season in the books, we look back at the year and our beloved Buffalo Bills. Every week is a story, and we bring this to you through the lens of key plays that defined each game. Your Week 13 match-up:

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

The Bills had just completed their first two-game win streak of the season and were looking to extend it to three. The Dolphins had lost their last two and certainly looked beatable. The Bills more than doubled Miami’s yardage (415 to 175) and won the time of possession battle by nearly six minutes. Despite the skewed statistical output, key errors cost the Bills the game.

Jordan Phillips tipped pass (Q1, 2:09)

After allowing the Dolphins to score a touchdown on their opening possession, the Buffalo defense became stingy. This tipped pass by Jordan Phillips helped create the second 3-and-out after the Dolphins early score. The Bills scored on the ensuing drive (see below). The narrative to this game easily could have been the defense. The Dolphins only scraped together 60 rushing yards, 115 net passing, 15 first downs and only two third-down conversions all game.

Josh Allen to Zay Jones touchdown (Q2, 11:53)

Instead of the defense dominating the story, it was gaffes. A bad penalty day for both teams was especially so for the Bills. This clutch play from Josh Allen to Zay Jones should have been an immediate celebration for fans. On the play before however, a penalty on Wyatt Teller negated their first touchdown. A yellow flag on this play as well was cause for alarm. Luckily it was on the Dolphins and the play stood.

Isaiah McKenzie muffed punt (Q2, 3:51)

In the middle of the second quarter the Dolphins finally found another first down. A penalty-plagued drive resulted in a punt from their own side of the field. Miscommunication on special teams resulted in this muffed punt by Isaiah McKenzie. Recovered by Senorise Perry, it gave Miami excellent field position, which led to their second score of the game. This and two interceptions thrown by Josh Allen gave the Dolphins enough extra opportunities to come out with the win.

Matt Milano defensive pass interference (Q4, 10:34)

Did I mention that penalties were a problem? Buffalo had 13 penalties for 120 yards, including this defensive pass interference called on Matt Milano. Despite the flags and turnovers, the Buffalo Bills had pulled ahead by three points. Milano’s flag flipped the field, leading to the Dolphins’ winning score.

Josh Allen incomplete to Charles Clay (Q4, 1:05)

The Bills got the ball back and continued to shoot themselves in the foot. Working their way to medium-range field goal, two sacks led to a 55-yard attempt from Stephen Hauschka. He missed (there was a couple things working against him). Despite this and all the earlier troubles, the Bills were able to put the victory literally in their hands at the end of the game. Josh Allen heaved an incredibly long pass toward Charles Clay and...well maybe I don’t need to explain every play.