Nashville is best travel option among Buffalo Bills’ road opponents

The Buffalo Bills have a fairly tame schedule when it comes to travel in 2019. Of the team’s eight road games, two are played in the same stadium, albeit against different opponents on consecutive weeks, and only two (a divisional tilt against the Miami Dolphins and a Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Dallas Cowboys) includes travel of over 1,000 miles.
With regard to cities to visit, Bills fans have few solid options in terms of great vacation spots. The Bills travel to face the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Detroit Lions, all cities that are fairly close to Buffalo (and aren’t exactly known for great weather). Buffalo plays two games in the great suburb of East Rutherford, New Jersey, which may be only nine miles away from New York City, but isn’t the best game to travel to for Bills fans.
The best option for Bills fans this Fall? Nashville, Tennessee, home of the Tennessee Titans. The Bills travel to the Titans in Week 5, meaning the two teams will play on the same weekend that they did last year. Buffalo won that game at home 13-12 thanks to a Stephen Hauschka field goal as time expired. This time, the Bills will make the nearly 700-mile trek down south to face Tennessee.
The last time the Bills played at Nissan Stadium, the game was also decided by one point—as the Bills defeated the Titans 14-13. With plenty to do right across the Cumberland River, the Stadium is located in a perfect spot. With the average temperature in October hovering around 72 degrees, it’s the ideal place for a weekend filled with Buffalo victories and great music.
While some may see AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, as the ideal road game for travel this season, the fact that the Bills travel to Dallas on Thanksgiving makes things a bit more complicated. Fans may be hesitant to leave family and traditions behind for the experience of one of America’s most impressive stadiums. With so many road games within driving distance, those games may offer more convenience for fans at the expense of a great overall experience.
Given the time of year for both games, I’m picking Nashville hot chicken over Babe’s Chicken Dinner House. Whether you agree or disagree, let us know in the comments the road games, if any, you plan on attending!
2019 Buffalo Bills schedule
|Week
|Date
|Time (Eastern)
|Opponent
|Notes
|Pre-1
|Aug 8
|7:00 PM
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|Former Bills QB Frank Reich returns as coach of Colts
|Pre-2
|Aug 16
|7:00 PM
|@ Carolina Panthers
|Second year in a row against McDermott & Beane's former team
|Pre-3
|Aug 23
|8:00 PM
|@ Detroit Lions
|After one year off, BUF/DET is back on
|Pre-4
|Aug 29
|7:00 PM
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Two home games, maybe two combined drives with the starters
|1
|Sep 8
|1:00 p.m.
|@ New York Jets
|Darnold vs Allen is early this year
|2
|Sep 15
|1:00 p.m.
|@ New York Giants
|Two straight trips to the same stadium
|3
|Sep 22
|1:00 p.m.
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|Bills home opener
|4
|Sep 29
|1:00 p.m.
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Patriots have struggled in September over last five seasons
|5
|Oct 6
|1:00 p.m.
|@ Tennessee Titans
|Best road trip option of 2019?
|6
|Oct 14
|BYE
|7
|Oct 20
|1:00 p.m.
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|Josh Rosen could be under center
|8
|Oct 27
|1:00 p.m.
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|Middle of four straight weeks in Orchard Park
|9
|Nov 3
|1:00 p.m.
|WASHINGTON
|Will a rookie QB be in by now?
|10
|Nov 10
|1:00 p.m.
|@ Cleveland Browns
|Mayfield vs Allen is gonna be fun
|11
|Nov 17
|1:00 p.m.
|@ Miami Dolphins
|Alternated wins and losses in Miami since 2012 (BUF's turn to win)
|12
|Nov 24
|1:00 p.m.
|DENVER BRONCOS
|Will a rookie QB be in by now?
|13
|THANKSGIVING
|4:30 p.m.
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|First time on Thanksgiving since 1994
|14
|Dec 8
|1:00 p.m.
|BALTIMORE RAVENS
|Jackson vs Allen in another second-year QB battle
|15
|Dec 15
|1:00 p.m.
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|Bills haven't won in PIT since 1993 playoffs
|16
|Dec 21/22
|TBD
|@ New England Patriots
|Could be played Saturday or Sunday
|17
|Dec 29
|1:00 p.m.
|NEW YORK JETS
|The Bills open and close the season against the Jets
|Playoffs
|TBD
