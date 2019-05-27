Nashville is best travel option among Buffalo Bills’ road opponents

The Buffalo Bills have a fairly tame schedule when it comes to travel in 2019. Of the team’s eight road games, two are played in the same stadium, albeit against different opponents on consecutive weeks, and only two (a divisional tilt against the Miami Dolphins and a Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Dallas Cowboys) includes travel of over 1,000 miles.

With regard to cities to visit, Bills fans have few solid options in terms of great vacation spots. The Bills travel to face the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Detroit Lions, all cities that are fairly close to Buffalo (and aren’t exactly known for great weather). Buffalo plays two games in the great suburb of East Rutherford, New Jersey, which may be only nine miles away from New York City, but isn’t the best game to travel to for Bills fans.

The best option for Bills fans this Fall? Nashville, Tennessee, home of the Tennessee Titans. The Bills travel to the Titans in Week 5, meaning the two teams will play on the same weekend that they did last year. Buffalo won that game at home 13-12 thanks to a Stephen Hauschka field goal as time expired. This time, the Bills will make the nearly 700-mile trek down south to face Tennessee.

The last time the Bills played at Nissan Stadium, the game was also decided by one point—as the Bills defeated the Titans 14-13. With plenty to do right across the Cumberland River, the Stadium is located in a perfect spot. With the average temperature in October hovering around 72 degrees, it’s the ideal place for a weekend filled with Buffalo victories and great music.

While some may see AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, as the ideal road game for travel this season, the fact that the Bills travel to Dallas on Thanksgiving makes things a bit more complicated. Fans may be hesitant to leave family and traditions behind for the experience of one of America’s most impressive stadiums. With so many road games within driving distance, those games may offer more convenience for fans at the expense of a great overall experience.

Given the time of year for both games, I’m picking Nashville hot chicken over Babe’s Chicken Dinner House. Whether you agree or disagree, let us know in the comments the road games, if any, you plan on attending!