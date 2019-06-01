State of the AFC East

It's that time where the football world is kind of in a hibernation. Stories are over-blown are everything gets over-analyzed. So why not look into the Division which has been dominated by the New England Patriots for almost two decades. Hopefully not for long but it is part of the history of the AFC East.

1.) New England: Another year and it seems like they will always win. The Biggest thing from this off season is Gronk is retired. The Patriots are not losing a Hall Of Famer TE but a generational talent which can't be underestimated of how good he was in his prime. Even the last couple of years when he was obviously in decline teams had to always game plan for him. The team also lost Trey Flowers which I honestly don't see as a big lost. They always have a way of the next man up and I don't see Flowers as not being able to be replaced; at least not to the point of being a drastic down grade. The big elephant in the room is Tom Brady. How much longer does he have in his tank? I was hoping he would retire after beating the Rams because I don't want the last image being one of Brett Farve where it was obvious he stayed one year too late. Will Brady have one more year in him? Can the Patriots continue on the Patriots way with the next man up philosophy? Can Brady continue or will Father Time final catch up with him. Will the referees continue to give the Patriots an odd amount of breaks that just seem to fall outside the realm of realism?

Expectations: I believe this will be the last year the Patriots really have control over the AFC East and it might end this year but I don't see it being likely. I don't believe that New England will earn a bye this year because I can see both the Bills and Jets winning against them this year. New England as a team has been fortunate enough to be in the AFC East and its dysfunction however looking at the Jets and the Bills they have added enough talent in my mind to make New England earn the win as compared to other years. One of the biggest advantages New England has had was the bye week and a home game in the playoffs. If they can't get that bye week or home game it will be in unfamiliar territory for them and will be costly.

2.) New York Jets: Can Adam Gase play nice? Adam Gase while in Miami gave Ryan Tannenhill's best season. He also got rid of his two best offensive weapons in Jay Ayayi and Jarvis Landry. He is rough around the edges and I can make an argument that he is more of a coordinator than head coach. He feuded with the GM and as a result got him fired and then traded a 1st Round LB in Darren Lee for a 6th round draft pick. This to me seems like an idiotic move o make when I believe it would of been better to hold him until a better offer comes. Now for the big addition. Bell the running back from the Steelers. Bell is going to be a good addition but if you believe he is going to be the Bell we saw from the Steelers you are mistaken. Bell while on the Steelers benefited from a future Hall of Famer QB in Big Ben, I believe a Future Hall of Fame WR in Brown and a top 5 O-Line. Teams are going to load the box against Bell and have Sam Darnold beat them. Speaking of Sam Darnold will he take the next step? Darnold came in presumed by many as being the safest bet for QBs in the 2018 draft. Personally I think he and Josh Allen take the next step. The last part to talk about with the Jet is their defense. The Jets are going to have a good defense which I believe will keep them in many games. They will have a good D-Line and the addition of Williams will make a good line even better. CJ Mosley will give them a side to side linebacker. The secondary looks to be good as well. My biggest concern is personalities melting together. Head Coach Adam Gase has an ego, Gregg Williams the new D-Coordinator has an ego, CJ Mosley has an ego, Bell has an ego, Jamal Adams has an ego.

Expectations: I see the Jets pushing for a wildcard birth. Like the Bills I think it call comes down to the QB and the maturation. If Sam Darnold takes the next step he will be a threat to the rest of the division. My concern is obviously the egos and what happens if they lose three in a row or start off with a slow start? They have talent on this team however I can see this team making a push or struggling to get on the same page.

3.) Miami Dolphins: This is a team that I just don't understand. They moved on from Tannenhill which is fine and bring in Ryan Fitzpatrick which is also fine. But they make the move for Josh Rosen and then state that it will be an open competition at QB? That makes no sense. The book has been written on Fitzpatrick and he is what he is; will wow a fan base for three games but then will not have the arm strength to complete a pass that he should never of thrown. There is no point in even having a semblance of a competition. Have Josh Rosen get as many reps as possible and EVERY chance possible to show if he is the future of the franchise or not. The Dolphins have a new Head Coach with Brian Flores. I'm not sold on this hire because I haven't been really sold on Bill Belicheck coaching tree. It seems like many players the coaches struggle to find the same level of success as they had with the Patriots. In fact can anyone really name a great coach that has come from Coach Belicheck? No saying Nick Saban he was underneath Belicheck in 1994 so I think enough time has lapsed. The offensive coordinator is Chad O'Shea who I don't believe has had any offensive coordinator experience and I believe this will be the first time he has called plays.

Expectations: I believe this team will be picking next year in the top 3. I'm not sold on the coach or either of the QBs. I think they have stripped away a good deal of talent and introducing new systems on both sides of the ball will be a struggle. This will be a team which will be in the running for the 1st overall pick.

4.) Buffalo Bills: Will all the additions really help Josh Allen take the next step? Much like with the Jets and Sam Darnold with the Bills it's all about Josh Allen. I like the fact that the Bills brought in as many new faces as they did. The Bills will have four new lineman across the board and I believe an upgrade at every new position. They have brought in Brown the speedster who can partner with Robert Foster so the Bills will now have two deep threats. How about Cole Beasley who I believe was under utilized with Dallas while in the slot. Couple that with Zay Jones who if he continues improving on his strong finish of 2018 could finally start looking like the 2nd round pick that was envisioned. The weapons and protection around Josh Allen has improved dramatically in my mind. The bills #1 WR for most of 2018 is currently out of a job Kelvin Benjamin (I'm still not upset with the trade for Benjamin), the offensive line was terrible and Jordan Mills starting was an embarrassment. Frankly the Bills had bad talent in 2018 but did a ton to fix it in my mind. The defense for me is pretty much the same except for the addition of Ed Oliver. Oliver is an upgrade talent wise over Kyle Williams especially at that time in his career. What I love is that many of the returning players will be in the same defensive system for the last three years. The person on defense I'm excited to watch Edmunds who I believe finished strong after looking lost in the first half of the season. If he takes the next step he will be in the running for All-Pro honors he is physically that gifted.

Expectations: Pushing for a wild-card. I thik the Bills can reasonable hope to push for a wild card if Josh Allen takes another step forward. Where as the Jets went all in on two top end Free Agents in Mosley and Bell the Bills decided to go quantity. The Bills have increased the talent level immensely in the off-season and I believe they will be a fun team to watch and I wouldn't be shocked if they grab a wild-card.