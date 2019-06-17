Buffalo Bills’ best contract values of 2018: Tremaine Edmunds

Coming out of Virginia Tech, Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was a top-ten prospect in the 2018 NFL Draft. At just 19 years old, Edmunds was the youngest player ever drafted.

Initially, Edmunds got off to a slow start and struggled with some adjustments as a rookie, but as the season progressed, so did Edmunds. He finished with 121 tackles, two interceptions and 12 passes defended. Head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier asked a lot of Edmunds during his rookie season and his responsibilities are only going to expand in year two.

Edmunds’s value to the defense and his potential as the MLB for the next ten seasons are astronomical. He was one of the best defenders for the Bills last season and he had a cap hit of only $2.3 million.

Some folks panicked when Preston Brown left for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Bills’ MLB position was up in the air, but the team came out of the situation victorious. For the Bills to get their quarterback in Josh Allen and the leader of their defense in Edmunds in the same draft was quite an accomplishment—especially when considering the financial aspect of Edmunds’s contract.

