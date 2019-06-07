Power ranking which Week 16 games will be televised nationally

When the Buffalo Bills make their annual trek to Foxborough for a Week 16 clash with the New England Patriots, the Bills hope they are right in the thick of the playoff chase in their next-to-last game of the regular season.

If the Bills are indeed playing well early, there’s a good chance the game could be flexed to a Saturday prime-time game. Games for the Week 16 Saturday slots will be decided no later than Week 8.

Three of five possible Week 16 matchups — Bills/Patriots, the Houston Texans at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Detroit Lions at the Denver Broncos, the Oakland Raiders at the Los Angeles Chargers, and the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Rams — will be played Saturday on the NFL Network.

The games that aren’t selected for Saturday will be played on Sunday.

Moving the Bills/Patriots clash to a larger audience would allow more fans to see a showdown between the Patriots — featuring future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick — and the Bills — led by up-and-coming second-year QB Josh Allen, a retooled offense, and Leslie Frazier’s top-five defense.

The slate of games for Week 16 features some potential great games: Where does this AFC East rivalry game rank among the five Week 16 games in terms of likelihood of being switched to a national audience?

If the Bills come into that clash with an 8-6 or 9-5 record, and if Buffalo is within range of the Patriots for the top spot in the AFC East (one of these years Brady, Belichick and the Patriots have to fall off their lofty perch, right), then this game would definitely have mass appeal and would warrant being flexed.

Therefore, if the Bills are in playoff contention at the midway point of the season, I put the Bills/Patriots clash at the top of the list of flexed games, with only the 49ers/Rams showdown potentially having more appeal, and that’s only if Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jared Goff has significant playoff ramifications.

Bills/Patriots 49ers/Rams Raiders/Chargers Texans/Buccaneers Lions/Broncos

Three games will be Saturday; early afternoon, late afternoon, and primetime. Buffalo and New England would seem to be a likely candidate for one of those spots.